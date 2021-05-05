Carvana Grows Presence in the Northwest with Salem Launch





Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Salem area residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure auto+financing, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005376/en/

Carvana launches with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in Salem. (Photo: Business Wire)





Carvana can save customers valuable time and money by skipping the dealership and shopping from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. If you want to see how the vehicle handles wet roads or test out the tech features during a commute, it is an upgrade from the traditional test drive.









Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every cars vehicle description page.









Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.









Expanding our Pacific Northwest presence into Salem means we can deliver the exceptional customer experience weve become known for to even more customers, said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. We look forward to now offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Salem residents and the ease and convenience that comes with buying your next car entirely online.









Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 284 cities across the U.S.









About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)









Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvanas (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvanas patented, automated Car Vending Machines.









For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005376/en/