RRD Marketing Solutions Positioned Among Top Global Advertising and Marketing-Services Agencies in the 77th Ad Age Agency Report





R.R.+Donnelley+%26amp%3B+Sons+Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today announced that its Marketing Solutions segment was recognized in Ad Ages 77th annual Agency Report. Since 1945, the publication has released its annual ranking and analysis of advertising and marketing-services agencies based on U.S. and worldwide revenue. This is the third year in a row that RRD Marketing Solutions has been named on the list.









Produced by Ad Age Datacenter, an industry resource on best-in-class marketer agency and trend data, the Ad Age Agency Report includes rankings based on 2020 revenue. RRD Marketing Solutions was recognized in the following categories:















Largest U.S. Agencies From All Disciplines - #6









Worlds Largest Agency Companies - #16









Worlds Largest Consolidated Agency Networks - #23









Largest U.S. CRM/Direct Marketing Networks - #6









To be recognized for our work this year is a true testament to our teams resiliency and continued dedication to address client challenges, said Doug Ryan, President, RRD Marketing Solutions. In 2020, we took steps to modernize our services and expand our portfolio to better address client needs during a transformative and uncertain time. We look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to evolve in the years to come.









Established in 2017, RRD Marketing Solutions uses data-driven marketing and compelling content to anticipate client needs and drive engagement across the full customer journey.









For more information about RRD Marketing Solutions, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rrd.com%2Fservices%2Fmarketing









