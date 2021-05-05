Carvana Arrives in Oregon with The New Way to Buy a Car®





Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has arrived in the Pacific Northwest, debuting as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Portland area residents. Customers can shop through an inventory of more than 30,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure auto+financing, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer in minutes, whether or not they are purchasing a vehicle.





Carvana launches in Oregon, bringing The New Way to Buy a Car to Portland, its 280th market. (Photo: Business Wire)





Carvana customers save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Carby skipping the dealership and shopping online. And Carvana never charges hidden, bogus fees like documentation fees, which can often be added to the price of a vehicle at the last minute. Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.









All 30,000+ vehicles in Carvanas national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour, along with the peace of mind of a seven-day return policy. An upgrade to the traditional test drive, living with the vehicle for seven days gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their needs. Customers can see how they handle a trip through Mt. Hood National Forest, or how it fits a weekly haul from the Portland Farmers Market.









As we grow to cover more of the U.S. population, were confident Portland area residents will embrace the efficiency, transparency, and ease that comes with our car buying and selling experience, said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. Our debut in the Pacific Northwest today ensures were continuing to reach as many people as possible with The New Way to Buy a Car.









Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 280 cities across the U.S.









About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)









Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvanas (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvanas patented, automated Car Vending Machines.









