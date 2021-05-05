Applied DNA Signs New Contract with U.S. Defense Logistics Agency





Applied+DNA+Sciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the Company), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, today announced it has entered into a new contract with the Defense Logistics Agencys (DLA) Land and Maritimes Product Test Center (PTC) in Columbus, Ohio. The firm fixed-price, indefinite delivery contract (IDC) provides for a maximal contract value to the Company of $1.04 million over an up to five-year performance term. Applied DNA was awarded the original contract in 2014, with the primary objective of supporting the DLAs counterfeit mitigation initiatives, and product verification and testing programs specific to FSC 5962 microcircuits. The newly awarded contract outlines the Companys provision of supplies and services, including creation of unique DNA marks in various inks, QC authentication testing and training.









This new contract enables DLA to maintain continuity of services at the PTC in service of the nations warfighting capabilities and further reinforces the application of our forensic DNA mark as a secure, high-resolution taggant to track provenance and ensure authenticity, said, Judy Murrah, chief operating officer, Applied DNA.









