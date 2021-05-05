Carvana Debuts The New Way to Buy a Car® in Washington





Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has debuted in Washington, and is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Longview area residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure+financing or use the car+loan+calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, even without purchasing a vehicle.





Carvana can save customers valuable time and money, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. As the pioneer of online car buying, Carvana gives customers a high-definition, 360-degree virtual tour of every vehicle, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are also Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every cars vehicle description page.









Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policyan upgrade to the traditional test-driveensuring customers have the necessary amount of time to determine if the vehicle fits their lifestyle. By living with their vehicle for a week, customers can do everything from testing out the cab of their newly purchased Jeep+Gladiator on a weekend trip to the Columbia River, to simply seeing how it handles a weekly grocery run.









As we continue to stake a claim in the Pacific Northwest, todays debut in Washington is a big step in that direction, said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. We can now offer Longview residents a great selection of thousands of vehicles, at great prices, with great customer service. Were confident the community will embrace all the benefits that come with The New Way to Buy a Car.









Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 281 cities across the U.S.









About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)









Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvanas (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvanas patented, automated Car Vending Machines.









