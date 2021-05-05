Carvana Expands Presence in Pacific Northwest with Albany Debut





Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, continues to expand into the Pacific Northwest, bringing The New Way to Buy a Car with as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Albany area residents. Customers can shop through an inventory of more than 30,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure auto+financing, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer in minutes, even if they arent purchasing a vehicle.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005378/en/

Carvana extends Pacific Northwest launch, arriving in Albany with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery. (Photo: Business Wire)





All 30,000+ vehicles in Carvanas national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour, along with the peace of mind of a seven-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive allows customers the time they need to confirm their vehicle fits their lifestyle, from seeing how it fits all of your odds and ends before a picnic in Monteith Park, to testing the ride up to Portland on the I5 with your new-to-you ride.









Carvana customers save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Carby skipping the dealership and shopping online. Carvana also never adds hidden, bogus, last-minute fees and charges like documentation fees. Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.









Todays launch in Albany further expands our presence in Oregon, offering as-soon-as-next-day delivery of thousands of vehicles to area residents, said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. We look forward to offering them a great selection, and an easy and transparent car buying and selling experience.









Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 282 cities across the U.S.









About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)









Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvanas (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvanas patented, automated Car Vending Machines.









For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005378/en/