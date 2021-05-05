Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

SO PAULO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) -- The consolidated EBITDA amounted R$ 4.3 billion in 1Q21, highest level ever for a quarter, with a margin of 26.4%.

The net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased from 2.55x in the 1Q20 to 0.96x in the 1Q21, lowest level in 14 years.

In 2020, the carbon intensity was 0.93 ton of CO 2 e per ton of steel produced. This total is lower than the global average disclosed by the World Steel Association, at 1.83 ton of CO 2 e per ton of steel produced.

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 1Q21 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comisso de Valores Mobilirios (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 1Q21 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website.

https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

