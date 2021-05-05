Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to Eugene





Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, continues its Pacific Northwest debut, bringing as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Eugene area residents. Customers can shop through an inventory of more than 30,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure auto+financing, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer in minutes, whether or not they are purchasing a vehicle.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005377/en/

Carvana extends its reach in Oregon, offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Eugene. (Photo: Business Wire)





Carvana customers save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Carby skipping the dealership and shopping online. And Carvana never charges hidden, bogus fees like documentation fees, which can often be added to the price of a vehicle at the last minute. Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.









All 30,000+ vehicles in Carvanas national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour, along with the peace of mind of a seven-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their lifestyle, whether taking it on a day trip to Crater Lake, or seeing how your new-to-you ride handles an Autzen Stadium tailgate before a Ducks game.









Todays debut in Oregon means we can offer as-soon-as-next-day delivery on thousands of vehicles to Eugene area residents, giving them a great selection, at great prices, with great customer service, said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. Whether it be an Audi R8 or something more family friendly like a Subaru Forester, were confident Eugene customers will appreciate the easy, transparent experience that comes with The New Way to Buy a Car.









Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 283 cities across the U.S.









About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)









Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvanas (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvanas patented, automated Car Vending Machines.









For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.





