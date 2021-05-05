Wipro Partners with Transcell Oncologics to Transform Vaccine Safety Assessment





Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced a partnership with Transcell Oncologics to transform vaccine safety assessment using augmented intelligence (AI). This partnership combines Transcells innovative stem cell technology with the advanced augmented intelligence capabilities of Wipro HOLMES to improve the safety of global vaccine immunization programs.









By applying AI to the vaccine development process, our solution is capable of predicting adverse neurovirulent impacts resulting from vaccinations. Currently, vaccine safety assessment often includes testing on animals to measure adverse impacts. Using Wipro HOLMES instead, researchers and biopharmaceutical companies have a new and fully viable solution and alternative. Wipro HOLMES can also be integrated into any existing workflow, including quality control tests in vaccine production, batchwise release and other safety evaluation assays.









This partnership will also expand the Wipro HOLMESsolutions available to life science companies. The solution applies AI for drug repurposing and Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) based platform for biodefense. It enables the testing of new vaccines by applying augmented intelligence to stem cell research and measuring safety and potency. This is the first in a series of next generation solutions that the partnership will offer to determine the safety and efficacy of a wide-range of products from vaccines to prescription medications, cosmetics and more.









Harmeet Chauhan, Global Head - Engineering and R&D, Wipro Limited said,Enhancing neurovirulence safety assessment through augmented intelligence is a huge step forward in vaccine research and development. This innovative technology allows life science companies and vaccine manufacturers to develop, trial and release safer and more effective vaccines for people around the world. Our partnership with Transcell Oncologics will bring the best of AI and stem cell technology to researchers, medical professionals and ultimately patients through safe, accelerated vaccination programs.









Dr. Subhadra Dravida, Founder CEO, Transcell said,This exciting partnership combines the biotechnology capabilities of Transcell Oncologicss Transtoxbio vertical with the advanced augmented intelligence capabilities of Wipro HOLMES. Deriving new and advanced insights from the use of stem cells in an in vitro setting transforms vaccine safety assessment. This breakthrough process will lead to new medical treatments and accelerate innovation and vaccine availability that is vital to saving lives.









In February 2021, the Transcell-Wipro HOLMES solution for neurovirulence was presented with the Best IP Managed Stemcell award at the ChemTECH BioPharma World.IE Conference.









About Wipro Limited









Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 190,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.









Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements









The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipros beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipros control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipros growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control.









Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005678/en/