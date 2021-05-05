Logo
LivePerson and Google Cloud team up to supercharge agents for stellar customer experiences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Collaboration empowers brands to seamlessly leverage AI recommendations to increase agent efficiency and effectiveness

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI, and Google Cloud today announced they are teaming up to help brands make contact center agents more efficient and effective through the power of AI.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.)

Brands using the Conversational Cloud can leverage powerful AI recommendation tools for agents

LivePerson's Conversational Cloud and Google Cloud Contact Center AI's Agent Assist are now integrated to provide agents with real-time recommendations for replies to customer messages, as well as suggested text to complete sentences as they type. By taking advantage of these AI-powered recommendations, agents can efficiently move conversations toward satisfying resolutions.

Brands using the Conversational Cloud can leverage powerful existing LivePerson AI recommendation tools for agents based on 20+ years of experience powering conversations for the world's biggest brands to drive meaningful consumer engagement. In fact, brands using the platform have seen results including up to 20% increases in average order value and customer satisfaction scores, up to 10x online sales conversions versus traditional websites, and 50% lower labor costs and agent attrition.

Adding the out-of-the-box integration of Agent Assist into the Conversational Cloud's agent workspace means brands can build on these results even more. For example, agents at a Fortune 100 telco brand are using the integration to achieve upwards of 15% faster response time and can manage around 28% more conversations concurrently.

"Our partnership with Google means brands can further power up their agents with AI to help them work smarter than ever," said Alex Spinelli, CTO of LivePerson. "We're proud to work with Google on bringing the best of human and artificial intelligence together to improve customer experience."

"Agent Assist was designed to provide agents with continuous support during the conversation to more effectively and efficiently help the customer. This integration with LivePerson is fantastic because through the Conversational Cloud we are providing a powerful out-of-the-box experience that allows brands to take their conversational experiences to the next level," said Matt Jones, product manager for Agent Assist at Google Cloud.

About LivePerson, Inc.:

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI at scale and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship a conversational relationship with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

CONTACT: Mike Tague, [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-and-google-cloud-team-up-to-supercharge-agents-for-stellar-customer-experiences-301284470.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

