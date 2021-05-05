Audacy Presents 'The Power of Audio' at the IAB 2021 Newfronts and Podcast Upfronts





Audacy (NYSE: AUD) today announced its lineup for the IAB NewFronts and IAB Podcast Upfronts, the media and entertainment industrys two premiere events designed for brands, agencies, and media buyers to preview the latest in digital content and podcast programming.









This will be Audacys inaugural year at the NewFronts, and as the exclusive audio-only company represented this year, an opportunity for it to reinforce the power of audio to move business (or for advertisers) and reintroduce itself to the industry under its new brand. Audacy recently embraced a new+name+and+brand+identity to better reflect its leadership position in virtually every segment of the dynamic and growing audio market.









As the #1 creator of original, premium audio content, Audacys influential platform connects people to the news, sports, podcasts, and music that matter to them across every device, everywhere they are, said Paul Suchman, Chief Marketing Officer, Audacy. At this years IAB events, we will demonstrate the unique ability of sound to connect, immerse, captivate and engage audiences like no other medium.









The Audacy IAB NewFront virtual presentation will take place on Wednesday, May 5 at 3:15 p.m. ET, followed by virtual experiences from Audacys Cadence13, Pineapple+Street+Studios, and Podcorn companies at the IAB Podcast Upfronts on Thursday, May 13 at 12:50 p.m. ET.









Audacys NewFront presentation will open with spoken word artist, poet and 2020 winner of Americas Got Talent Brandon+Leake and close with a performance by multi-platinum indie-pop trio AJR.









Audacys Podcast Upfront presentation will showcase exclusive launches from Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios. This will include global superstar Demi Lovato discussing her forthcoming podcast with Cadence13; Ghostwriter, an upcoming C13Feature from Cadence13s pioneering scripted studio focused on feature-length fictionalized audio movies for your ears; a look at the 2021 audio documentary slate from the Peabody-nominated C13Originals studio; Crooked Media co-founder Jon Lovett on Pod Save America in 2021; and award-winning Pineapple Street Studios upcoming slate of original series and its branded podcasts from partners including HBO, Netflix, and Nike.









Presentations will also showcase Podcorn%26rsquo%3Bs influencer marketplace, a self-and full-service platform for brands to connect with independent influential podcast creators for native advertising.









Audacy continues to introduce new features and content to its app the fastest growing digital audio platform in the U.S. as well as plans for more content and exclusive windows. According to its latest research, when digital audio is combined with over-the-air radio, advertisers experience an average of 55 percent increase in sales conversion.









Were seeing that digital audio campaigns are working harder when a total audio strategy is utilized across the board whether the goals are web visitation, sales, or brand lift, said Ken Lagana, Executive Vice President, Digital Sales, Audacy. Audacy helps brands and agencies take full advantage of a multi-channel total audio strategy. Our proposition will resonate well with audiences at the IAB events.









As data-driven leaders in audio, Audacy has advanced attribution and measurement capabilities through a suite of bespoke targeting, planning and analytics tools, which help clients plan their multi-channel audio campaigns with unprecedented precision and return on investment. Its easy to buy an impression, but its much harder to make an impression. Audacy excels at making an impression by delivering the most engaged audiences at scale, added Lagana.









Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month across its connected platform including the Audacy app and website, over 230 broadcast brands across 47 markets, influential chart-topping podcasts and premium live music experiences.









Learn more at www.audacyinc.com or on the Audacy app









About Audacy









Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the countrys best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and Americas #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).





