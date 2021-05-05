Ping Identity Honored as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post





Ping+Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, has been named by The Denver Post as a Top Workplace of 2021: Midsize Companies. The award is based on a third-party survey where employees anonymously rate their workplace culture, and was completed by over 60 percent of Ping Identity employees based in the Denver office.









The 2021 Denver Post Top Workplace awards asked employees to rate their employer in seven areas, including alignment, coaching, connection, engagement, performance and the basics, which include pay, benefits and training.









We are proud of cultivating an employee-first culture that is seen by our employees as a supportive and inclusive workplace, said Andre Durand, CEO and founder, Ping Identity. Given the unique work environment of the last year, its been more critical than ever to provide employees with flexibility, work-life balance, and an environment that supports the whole person, inside and outside the office. We appreciate our local Denver employees for sharing their feedback and look forward to continuing our listen and learn approach to ongoing improvement.









The Denver Post Top Workplace Award follows a similar award as Glassdoor, a website where current and former employees anonymously review companies, which earlier in 2021 honored Ping Identity with its annual Employees Choice Award.









About Ping Identity









Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.









Follow Us on Twitter: %40PingIdentity+%0A

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping+Identity+%0A

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV+%0A

Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005139/en/