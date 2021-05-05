Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Virtual Investor Conference – May 20, 2021





Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Sznewajs will present at J.P. Morgans 14th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference on May 20 at 1:15 p.m. ET.









Masco Corporations presentation will be webcast live under the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at www.masco.com.









A replay of the webcast will be available via Mascos website through June 20, 2021.









Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products.





