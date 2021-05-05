Triton Funds To Invest Up To $2M In VNUE, Inc.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Triton Funds To Invest Up To $2M In VNUE, Inc.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Triton Is The Nation's Largest Student Venture Investment Fund

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE), a leading music technology company developing solutions to provide new revenue opportunities to recording and touring artists, record labels and the live merchandising industry, as well cutting edge technology for songwriters, music publishers, and rights holders to better monetize and protect their catalogs, is excited to announce that it has entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement (the "CSPA") with Triton Funds, LP ("Triton") (www.tritonfunds.com), the nation's largest student venture investment fund, for an investment by Triton in the Company's common equity of as much as $2 million. VNUE expects other investors to come on board as well, led by Triton.

Triton has agreed to invest up to $1 million in common stock of VNUE through the purchase of shares the Company has agreed to sell to Triton, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the CSPA. In addition, in connection with the CSPA, Triton may invest up to an additional $1 million pursuant to warrant agreements.

Triton is primarily focused on investments that will have a lasting positive impact on the Millennial generation with a portfolio of both private and public companies.

Casey Barraza, an Analyst at Triton Funds, commented, "After speaking with key members of the management team like CEO Zach Bair, it was clear to the Triton Funds team that VNUE, Inc. has the 'secret sauce' needed to make a profound impact on the music industry and advocate for music artists. We hope that our investment will provide the Company with the capital needed to continue to develop and commercialize the Soundstr Technology."

Zach Bair, CEO and Chairman of VNUE, said, "Triton is an amazing and credible source of capital that will allow VNUE to continue the commercialization of our groundbreaking Soundstr Music Recognition Technology (MRT), and to further expand our "instant live" music recording and production model, particularly our digital platforms, and Soundstr as it relates to SaaS (software as a service). This investment represents a strong vote of confidence and validation from Millennial and Gen-Z investors about VNUE's direction and technology, and we look forward to proving them right over the coming years. After five years of receiving small amounts of funding, this finally provides fuel in the tanks to 'swing the bat' and fully execute to our plan."

For questions regarding this investment, or if you would like to invest, please contact the Triton Funds email at [email protected]

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)
VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE also holds a 4.99% stake in RockHouse Live International, a new live music venue & restaurant chain that was recently launched in Clearwater Beach Florida, and which is expanding globally.

About TRITON FUNDS LLC
Triton Funds is the nation's largest student venture investment fund, managed entirely by students from UC San Diego located in Southern California. With $25M AUM, Triton Funds has taken an active part in both the San Diego ecosystem and nationwide, focusing on investments that will have a lasting positive impact on the Millennial generation with a portfolio of both private and public companies. The aim of Triton Funds is to create a student learning platform that will provide real-world experience and help bridge the gap between a STEM dominated university and Wall Street, helping students jumpstart their careers in finance, while providing strategic capitalization, business development support, and engineered exits to organizations with a viable future in the modern economy. Follow the Triton Funds story by visiting the Triton Funds website, Instagram, Twitter, or reach out directly via email. More information can be found at http://www.tritonfunds.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triton-funds-to-invest-up-to-2m-in-vnue-inc-301284494.html

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)