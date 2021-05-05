Nutanix Granted California Software Licensing Program Contract





Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, announced today that the company is now an approved vendor for the Software Licensing Program (SLP) with the state of California. This allows state and local agencies, as well as educational institutions in California, to buy Nutanix software at an agreed upon discount under the SLP.









Californias SLP program is administered by the Procurement Division of the Department of General Services. It was established in 1994 and negotiates extensive software discounts with software publishers from which agencies and government institutions can benefit.









With organizations increasingly requiring hybrid and multicloud solutions, including public sector agencies, they require modern IT infrastructure solutions to drive their critical priorities and digital transformation initiatives. For example, in 2019, 53% of global public sector organizations exclusively ran traditional, non-cloud-enabled datacenters. In 2020, that percentage dropped to 22%.This program is expected to provide public sector agencies in California an easier and more cost-effective procurement path when purchasing Nutanix software, simplifying their path to digital transformation.









The contract will be implemented by the following Nutanix partners:















ePlus









ePlus



E360









E360



CDW-G









CDW-G



On-Par









On-Par



Impex













We are excited to have Nutanix solutions available on a three-year contract in the state of California, which provides public sector customers a more flexible and efficient way to purchase our software and solutions, said Chip George, VP, Public Sector, at Nutanix. Enabling customers to seamlessly implement our hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution is a top priority, and with this SLP contract, public sector agencies can simplify their journey to a hybrid and multicloud future.









Nutanix is a key partner of several public sector organizations in the state of California, including the County+of+San+Mateo, the City+of+Berkeley and San+Francisco%26rsquo%3Bs+District+Attorney%27s+Office.









To learn more about the SLP contract click here. More information on Nutanix solutions is available here.









About Nutanix





Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.









2021 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site. This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005065/en/