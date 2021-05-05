Logo
Choice Privileges Introduces "Spring Savings" Promotion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Loyalty Members Can Book, Stay and Save up to 20% This Month

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 5, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is helping travelers take advantage of the warmer weather across the United States with their Spring Savings promotion. Beginning May 3 through May 23, Choice Privileges members who book and stay at participating Choice Hotels properties will save 20% when arriving Sunday to Wednesday, or 15% when arriving Thursday to Saturday.

CHOICE PRIVILEGES INTRODUCES SPRING SAVINGS PROMOTION

"We know travelers are looking to hit the road again, especially as the weather warms up around the country, so we're offering a little something extra to make those weekday or weekend trips even more rewarding," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "Extra perks like the Spring Savings promotion and Your Extras benefits are what the Choice Privileges loyalty program is known for and anyone can become a member for free, so they can be well on their way to saving on stays and earning rewards."

To participate in the Spring Savings promotion, guests can book on the Choice Hotels website at www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges/promo/hotels-savings-for-spring, the Choice Hotels mobile app or by calling 800.4CHOICE.

Choice Privileges, named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, is making it easier than ever for loyalty members to achieve elite status this year after announcing a continuation of the new requirements to earn benefits faster. Updates include reducing the number of nights required to earn elite status and initiating extensions for current elite members.

Membership is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras benefit. Guest can earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels, all-inclusive AMResortsproperties and now at Penn National Gaming casino resorts. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

About Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2020, the Choice family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-privileges-introduces-spring-savings-promotion-301284529.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

