GP Solutions Listed in InvestorPlace as One of the Top Vertical Farming Companies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Report stated vertical farming stocks should "start to look more and more attractive"

PR Newswire

CORONA, Calif., May 5, 2021

CORONA, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC: GWPD), announced it was featured in InvestorPlace News, in an article titled, "7 Vertical Farming Stocks Feeding the World."

GP Solutions Listed as One of the Top Vertical Farming Companies

The article was featured in the column: "Expert Stock Picks to Buy Now" and was also picked up by Business Insider.

"It's expected that the world population will increase to 9 billion by fiscal year 2050. To feed the world, some say food production must increase by 70%," the article stated. "One way to resolve the potential food-shortage crisis is vertical farming. As this idea gains traction, farming stocks should start to look more and more attractive."

The article highlighted GP Solutions, the developer and manufacturer of the GrowPod advanced automated vertical micro-farming system.

The article stated: "Back in late October, GP entered into an agreement with Advanced Container Technologies (OTC: ACTX), to sell and distribute GP's products in the United States and its territories. As the company's product visibility increases through deals like this, revenue will likely trend higher."

GrowPods enable year-round growing in a controlled environment, and produces rapid, robust harvests of the highest quality.

"It's also worth noting that the company announced it had entered into research and development for growing strawberries back in January," the article stated. "GP expects to begin cultivation of the fruit soon, which has a market size of $18.37 billion. Therefore, the company seems to be moving toward its own vertical farming operations, too."

"GWPD stock still remains thinly traded," the article concluded. "However, the company seems to be moving in the right direction. If current plans are well executed, the stock can deliver multi-fold returns."

For more information on GP Solutions, call (877) 950-7416 or visit: www.growpodsolutions.com.

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies, call (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

About GP Solutions
GP Solutions developed the "GrowPod" - a state of-the-art, environmentally optimized system for growing high quality specialty crops, fruits, and herbs. The system eliminates the need for pesticides, herbicides and harmful chemicals, and produces harvests of superior quality. The company is also working with non-profit agencies to help feed hungry children and families. The company's mission is to improve agricultural methodologies and increase access to highly nutritious superfoods throughout the world.

About Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.
Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. is in the businesses of selling and distributing hydroponic containers called GrowPods; and designing, branding and selling medical grade containers and packaging systems; as well as other products and accessories, such as humidity control inserts, odor-proof bags and lighters; plus private labeling and branding services. For more information visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Company Contact:
(951) 381-2555
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Stuart Smith
SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc.
512-267-2430
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gp-solutions-listed-in-investorplace-as-one-of-the-top-vertical-farming-companies-301284261.html

SOURCE GP Solutions

