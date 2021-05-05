Logo
PlantFuel® adds former GNC executive and brand leader Brian Cavanaugh to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 5, 2021

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") has named highly respected brand building, strategic marketing and retail merchandising leader Brian Cavanaugh to its Board of Directors. Cavanaugh brings 22 years of experience, having led the ascent of numerous iconic multi-million dollar, industry-standout brands from leading organizations.

PlantFuel

"I am excited to rejoin forces with Brian. His proven ability to connect with consumers and create strong brand loyalty will be invaluable as PlantFuel launches market-changing innovations in plant-based sports nutrition," says PlantFuel founder Brad Pyatt. "Brian brings a deep understanding of strategic marketing in the active nutrition and lifestyle space, as well as how to adapt to ongoing critical consumer behavior shifts occurring in today's pandemic world. He brings a broad and complete expertise you don't often find among product commercialization, brand leadership and marketing/merchandising strategy."

Adds PlantFuel Life, Inc. CEO Brian Polla, "I am excited about adding an industry veteran to our team like Brian. The value he brings our shareholders is tremendous as he assists with the strategy and execution of our recent PlantFuel acquisition go-to-market plan."

A significant portion of Cavanaugh's experience connects deeply with the continual high-growth areas of health and wellness. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Brand Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for Iovate Health Sciences, representing premium active nutrition and lifestyle nutraceutical products including brands such as Hydroxycut, MuscleTech and Six Star Pro Pro Nutrition.

He was instrumental in successfully rebranding and launching major brands in the Iovate brand portfolio. He led with the management team in delivering one of the most sizable nutritional supplement transactions in the industry, when Iovate was purchased by XiWang Foodstuffs for $730 million in 2016.

Cavanaugh previously served as a Senior Executive for MusclePharm, where he managed a $200 million upstart brand portfolio including retail strategy, brand marketing, product development and merchandising across 50,000 points of distribution and more than 100 countries.

Prior to that, Cavanaugh was with GNC, Inc. for eight years, rising to executive positions of increasing responsibility. He held executive merchant and brand accountability encompassing $1.6 billion in revenue across GNC offline and online stores. By effectively managing and implementing market-leading strategies from 400-plus vendors, he delivered one of the most successful brand merchandising tenures in the industry that resulted in record company results. His resume includes strategizing, designing and commercializing the entire GNC AMP brand that generated $80 million in its first year, as well as the Beyond Raw brand that delivered $22 million on its own just under two years later. Both brands are still an integral part of GNC today.

"Having the opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors for PlantFuel at this stage and see the brand come to life is a very exciting scenario for me at this point in my career, particularly in doing so with the type of proven, entrepreneurial thought leaders we have such as Brad Pyatt and the others on the team," says Cavanaugh.

"The PlantFuel brand proposition is very unique. It represents a white space for the active nutrition consumer and everyday healthy nutrition lifestyle by creating the absolute best products available that bridge the gap between healthy, plant-based sources and peak performance. There is a distinct opportunity to deliver on the brand purpose of "Good for the Body, Good for the Planet," with product innovations to meet the needs of our consumers and do so with compostable, eco-conscious and responsibly sourced packaging."

Cavanaugh spent his early career in licensing and retail at the University of Pittsburgh and at electronic-retailer QVC. He earned an MBA in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh, Katz Graduate School of Business.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. https://plantfuel.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plantfuel-adds-former-gnc-executive-and-brand-leader-brian-cavanaugh-to-its-board-of-directors-301284545.html

SOURCE PlantFuel Life Inc.

