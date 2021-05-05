Synopsys Delivers Enhanced Memory Design Productivity to Nanya Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights of this Announcement:

Nanya Technology replaces its incumbent custom design tools with Synopsys Custom Design Platform to streamline memory design flow and improve team productivity

Full flow, including Synopsys Custom Compiler design and PrimeSim Continuum solution, has been used by Nanya to complete multiple memory design tapeouts in Nanya's solely owned 1A, 1B and future technologies

Nanya joins a fast-growing community of semiconductor companies that have transitioned to Synopsys for custom IC design solutions

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Nanya Technology has adopted the Synopsys Custom Design Platform to accelerate the design of advanced memories for leading applications across several high-growth markets, including mobile, automotive, consumer and industrial. Nanya replaced its existing memory design flow with the tightly integrated Synopsys solution to streamline their design process and improve overall productivity.

"We selected Synopsys as our EDA vendor of choice to help us accelerate our memory solutions for the mobile, automotive, consumer and industrial markets. We migrated from our incumbent solution as it was cumbersome, requiring us to write and maintain our own utilities and scripts. This was not cost-effective," said Dr. Pei-Ing Lee, CEO of Nanya Technology. "The Synopsys Custom Design Platform solutions provided a streamlined memory design flow that was easy to use and delivered immediate better overall design productivity."

Nanya design teams address critical memory design challenges by utilizing Synopsys' end-to-end solutions, enabling a shift-left approach across the memory design flow. Nanya's decision to migrate from its legacy design tools to Synopsys' Custom Compiler design and layout environment and PrimeSim Continuum simulation solution including the integration of VCS simulator for mixed-signal verification was based on key criteria, including Synopsys' effective schematic-driven layout, early reliability and test awareness and industry-leading simulation engines.

"Synopsys continues to deliver innovative solutions and reference flows enabling design teams to target high-growth application markets," said Aveek Sarkar, vice president of engineering at Synopsys. "Customers are moving to Synopsys Custom Design Platform at an accelerated pace, driven by the need to produce results faster than possible with legacy design tools. Our collaboration with Nanya Technology enables their teams to maximize designer productivity and complete designs faster."

Additional components of the Custom Design Platform include StarRC parasitic extraction tools and the IC Validator physical verification solution. For more details, please visit: www.synopsys.com/custom.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

