HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, FDA Briefing Document Raises Serious Questions, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Hagens Berman urges ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on ChemoCentryx's statements about its new drug application ("NDA") for its vasculitis drug candidate Avacopan.

In past quarters, ChemoCentryx has touted the positive data Avacopan has generated in clinical studies.

But on May 4, 2021, the FDA published its briefing document related to the NDA ahead of the FDA Arthritis Advisory Committee Meeting scheduled for May 6, 2021. The FDA's briefing document stated that the review team had identified several areas of concern, including "uncertainties about the interpretability of the data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results." In addition, the document also takes issue with the complex trial design and the lack of long-term safety data.

This news drove the price of ChemoCentryx shares crashing over 45% lower on May 4, 2021, wiping out as much as $1.5 billion of the company's market capitalization.

"We're focused on investors' losses whether ChemoCentryx may have misled investors about the efficacy and safety of Avacopan," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ChemoCentryx should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

