Gold'n Futures Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLDN FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), ( GFTRF) (the "Company or Goldn Futures) announces it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange with the goal of maintaining a reasonable trading market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.



Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of C$6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months, ending on July 31, 2021 and will renew for additional one month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

ITG is an independent, privately-held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Canada. It provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-Venture Exchange along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About Goldn Futures Mineral Corp.

Goldn Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) ( GFTRF) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on advancing its Hercules gold project located in the Hercules-Elmhurst property. The Hercules Project is located 120 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., in the townships of Elmhurst and Rickaby, within the Thunder Bay North Mining District in the heart of the Beardmore Geraldton gold mining camp. The property lies within an Archean greenstone belt that extends from the Longlac area in the east to Lake Nipigon in the west, a distance of about 130 kilometres. The property consists of 393 contiguous claim cells (8,740 hectares). To date, the work completed on the property forms an extensive database including reconnaissance grab samples; channel samples; a variety of geophysical surveys; and, a drill hole database that includes historical drilling totalling in the order of 537 holes. More than a total of 2,000 grab and channel samples were collected from the property. In the last two field seasons, more than 150,000 square metres of trenches were developed much of which have been fully reclaimed. For more information, please visit our website at: www.goldnfuturesmineralcorp.com

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 regulations and is a director of the Company.

