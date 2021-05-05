Cisco Webex and Box Deepen Partnership to Power Secure Collaboration in the Cloud

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cisco Webex and Box Deepen Partnership to Power Secure Collaboration in the Cloud

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



Today, Cisco Webex (NASDAQ: CSCO), a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions, and Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, announced new and deepened integrations between the two technology platforms to make it easier for customers to work securely and effectively in the cloud. Building on the seamlessly integrated experience of Box and Webex, the two companies are introducing a new integration which will enable users to connect a Box folder of their choice within Webex messaging, and any content shared in the space will be securely added to the same Box folder. Additionally, available today, users will be able to access Webex as a Recommended App within Box and view Webex App Activity in Box Preview.



Were focused on helping people achieve more delightful, immersive, and inclusive work experiences whether they are seated across the table or across the screen from their teammates, said Jeetu Patel, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration at Cisco. As more organizations move to hybrid modes of working, we want to make the experience of working together 10X better with Webex. Expanding our partnership and integration with Box is critical to this experience, and delivering on our promise to integrate with applications our customers use the most.



We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Cisco as we continue to advance secure work in the Content Cloud, said Aaron Levie, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Box. Going deeper with Webex helps employees seamlessly collaborate internally and with customers and partners from anywhere and on any device. These new and enhanced integrations will make the Webex experience in Box even more secure and frictionless while ensuring a businesss content and communication doesnt fall into the wrong hands.



Todays announcements build on Webex and Boxs already seamless partnership, enabling users to securely access and share Box content as they collaborate within Webex. Teams can work together in real-time, even when they can't physically be together in one office and can effectively collaborate with fewer pain points. Additionally, the Box for Cisco Webex integration already offers Box functionality within the Webex App so that users can securely share, preview, and open Box files all within Webex.



Today, Webex and Box are announcing the following:



Link Box folders to a Webex space



In a continuously changing work environment, it's more important than ever that teams are able to work effectively from anywhere. To make it easier for joint customers to access and share Box content in Webex, Box and Cisco users will be able to connect a Box folder of their choice within Webex messaging, and any content shared in the space will be added to the same Box folder. With Box as the default content layer for Webex users, teams can easily collaborate on content directly within Webex.



In addition, Box's enterprise-grade security and compliance is applied to all Box content, even when it is surfaced in Webex and other third-party apps. This new integration is expected to be available later this year.



Webex as a Recommended App with Box



At WebexOne 2020, Cisco announced upcoming enhancements to the Box for Webex integration that enables face-to-face communication and easy content sharing directly from Box. This included Webex as a Recommended App in Box Preview, which will be generally available today.



This new integration allows users to start or schedule a Webex meeting and share content within a Webex space -- all without leaving Box. The new functionality enhances the employee experience as more organizations begin transitioning to a hybrid work environment.



Webex App Activity in Box Preview



Box App Activity delivers users a unified view of what's happening in their files across all of their apps in Box Preview. Available today, any sharing of Box content in Webex will also be reflected in Box App Activity.



This empowers users to keep better track of where content is and how it's being shared. Despite where team members are located, this integration makes it easier for users to work together in the Content Cloud.



The Box Content Cloud gives enterprises one secure platform for managing the entire content journey while Webex provides cloud-based collaboration solutions for video meetings, calling, messaging, events, and customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices.With these enhancements Box and Cisco are continuing to simplify work for joint customers so teams can work better together. For more information, sign up for the webinar at 12:00pm PT today or visit the Box+Blog and the Cisco+Webex+Help+Center.



About Cisco



Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The+Network and follow us on Twitter.



About Cisco Webex



Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the worlds leading business and productivity apps delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com



About Box



Box (

NYSE:BOX, Financial) is a leading cloud content management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005296/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)