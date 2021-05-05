VIQ Solutions to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021





VIQ+Solutions+Inc. (VIQ or the Company) (TSX: VQS and OTCQX: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announced that management will be participating in the virtual Sidoti Microcap Conference taking place on May 19th and 20th, 2021.









VIQ management will be hosting virtual one-to-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Susan Sumner, President & COO of VIQ Solutions, is scheduled to present as follows:









Sidoti Microcap Conference









Date: Wednesday, May 19th





Time: 10:00AM Eastern Time









Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fsidoti.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_FMm62D5YRjeeYoiVn7G0Qg









An archive of the presentation will be available on the same link on the Companys website under the Events section at viqsolutions.com%2Finvestors%2F









To request complimentary investor registration and virtual one-to-one meetings, please visit the Sidoti registration page at: https%3A%2F%2Fsidoticonference.com%2Fevents









For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.









About VIQ Solutions Inc.









VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005031/en/