UnitedHealth Group Provides Additional Support to Help Fight COVID-19 in India

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), through the United Health Foundation, is donating $1 million (7.4 crores) in response to the growing coronavirus crisis in India, which is experiencing an unprecedented public health emergency with record-breaking surges in COVID-19 cases and deaths. This donation extends the companys global commitment to fighting COVID-19, including a previous donation of $1.5 million (11 crores) to India.



The contribution will fund the procurement of 2,500 oxygen concentrators to help address Indias nationwide shortage of oxygen as well as other critical medical equipment essential for treating severe COVID-19 infections. The grant will be made through the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and its affiliate foundation, the US-India Friendship Alliance. The oxygen concentrators will be delivered to Nitiaayog, the Government of Indias planning arm, to ensure they are deployed to state hospitals where the need is significant.



Since the onset of COVID-19, UnitedHealth Group has been committed to combating the pandemics impact on the communities where we live and work, while providing resources and support to ensure the safety and well-being of our team members, said Laura Ciavola, President of Optum Global Advantage, a UnitedHealth Group business. This additional contribution will provide much needed relief with core medical equipment and supplies to help Indias health care professionals combat the devastating impact of COVID-19.



In addition to the monetary contribution, UnitedHealth Groups relief efforts in India have helped:





  • Deploy health and safety kits and COVID-19 testing supplies;





  • Support for Optum team members based in Bangalore, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Noida;





  • Expand access to telehealth so that our teammates can receive more immediate and convenient medical consultation.








The contribution is the latest+effort in UnitedHealth Groups more than $100 million commitment to fighting COVID-19 and supporting impacted communities worldwide. The companys earlier+%241.5+million+contribution+to+India provided urgent assistance to the countrys most impacted communities, including health care workers, hard-hit and underserved citizens, seniors, and people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity, as well as government labs experiencing a shortage of equipment.



About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005650/en/

