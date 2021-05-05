Logo
FINEOS Acquires Spraoi

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



FINEOS+Corporation (ASX%3AFCL), the global market leader in core systems for life, accident and health insurance, has entered into an agreement to acquire Spraoi, a leading provider of machine learning capabilities for the Group Life and Employee Benefits industry. The union will enhance FINEOS+Engage and FINEOS+Insight with additional digital smart-portal options, industry specific operational and analytical models, and machine learning capabilities across the FINEOS+Platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005731/en/

Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS (Photo: Business Wire)

Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS (Photo: Business Wire)



Michael+Kelly, CEO of FINEOS, said: Were very happy to welcome the Spraoi team and their clients to FINEOS, and look forward to adding their advanced digital and machine learning capabilities to the FINEOS Platform for the benefit of all of our clients. This acquisition will greatly enhance the Digital and Data capabilities of FINEOS Engage and FINEOS Insight, to complement the power of our FINEOS AdminSuite, making the FINEOS Platform the only purpose-built Employee Benefits platform, from quote to claim with advanced machine learning capabilities.



The North American employee benefits industry is undergoing tremendous change, which is continually accelerating due to the competitive and regulatory environment, as well as the constant advancement of technology capabilities, adds Kelly. Spraoi is an innovative InsurTech in the Employee Benefits space whose leaders have a strong background in the Life, Accident and Health industry, as well as deep expertise in core systems and machine learning. That combination makes Spraoi a natural addition to the FINEOS team as we continually improve the FINEOS Platform to meet the needs of our clients.



Nancy+Casbarro, Vice President Research & Consulting, Novarica said, Applying machine learning in the insurance industry can unlock the power of data for carriers to enhance the customer experience, as well as improve business outcomes across the entire lifecycle from case set-up to claims.



Karan+Mishra, co-founder of Spraoi said, Spraois technology offering, and services have allowed our clients to successfully optimize outcomes and see measurable ROI. Our deep machine learning, data and customer experience capabilities coupled with the robust FINEOS Platform enables clients to have a one-of-a-kind, pre-integrated platform to get the most out of their technology investments.



Spraoi is an insurance technology solutions provider combining Big 4 insurance consulting experience with Silicon Valley technology acumen and offshore capability and scale in India. Its focus is on assisting carrier clients with the two most pressing needs confronting them today: how to leverage their data to optimize outcomes using the patent pending Spraoi platform and; how to better engage customers throughout the lifecycle using their customer engagement infrastructure. Spraoi has also created an innovation framework that provides accountability from concept through execution, eliminating technology as the impediment to progress.



This acquisition will enable FINEOS to make the best use of machine learning across the three pillars of the FINEOS Platform: Core, Digital and Data. Spraois machine learning capabilities and service framework will increase digital service reach, reduce customer service friction, and provide much greater insight into the carrier/customer dynamic across the entire customer lifecycle, making the FINEOS+Platform an even more attractive offering to the Employee Benefits and Life assurance industry.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to complete quickly. As FINEOS and Spraoi integrate the business over the coming months, the priority will be to continue to operate on a business as usual basis in order to meet customer needs.



About FINEOS Corporation


FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.



The FINEOS+Platform provides core administration capabilities including integrated disability and absence management (IDAM), billing, claims, payments, policy administration, provider management and new business and underwriting; all of which are configurable to operate independently or as FINEOS+AdminSuite the leading Employee Benefits end-to-end core administration suite.



About Spraoi


Spraoi is a Pennsylvania limited liability company. Spraoi is the provider of machine learning platform and solutions to solve the challenges our insurance clients face as they seek to gain greater insight into their data. Visit www.spraoi.ai



For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005731/en/

