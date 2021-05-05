Realogy Continues to Help Rising Brokerage Owners and Real Estate Leaders Move to What's Next with Industry-First Development Program

MADISON, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) has now served over 200 of real estate's next generation brokerage leaders with the graduation of the sixth class of Ascend: The Executive Leadership ExperienceSM. This cohort of 30 influential real estate professionals, representing businesses from all six of Realogy's real estate brands, successfully advanced their leadership knowledge and skills through the program's first-ever fully virtual execution. Enrolled in Ascend to prepare current owners and aspiring leaders for succession or growth opportunities within their organizations, graduates of Ascend are honored for completing the comprehensive program that provided unique guidance and preparation for growth in leadership.

A one-of-a-kind program in the industry, Realogy offers Ascend to its brand-affiliated real estate broker owners as well as rising senior leaders of large multi-office franchisees and company owned stores who seek a smooth and profitable business succession transition. The program leverages Realogy's deep industry knowledge and engages senior leadership, real estate industry experts as well as more than 100 brand franchisees who have participated in panels and webinars over the past six years.

"Here at Realogy, we recognize the hard work that our broker/owners and senior leaders have put into building their companies and want to help them see their legacies preserved," said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group. "For the past six years, through Ascend, we have successfully been helping many of real estate's most influential leaders prepare their aspirants to be world-class brokerage owners and industry leaders. Being a part of this year's intimate virtual experience gave me a firsthand look into the passion for progress and growth that our sixth cohort's graduates will bring to the future of real estate."

Ascend features intensive learning experiences that prepare participants to become successful brokerage leaders by challenging them to significant growth in three core areas identified in the program's mission statement: Leading Self. Leading Others. Leading Organizations.In 2020, the Ascend faculty facilitated all its exclusive classroom sessions virtually, followed by virtual Graduation Case Studies presented to their peers and members of Realogy's senior leadership team.

"Ascend's first-ever fully virtual cohort demonstrated what exemplary determination and focus looks like throughout our remarkable 55-week leadership journey," said Mike Good, Realogy's executive champion for Ascend. "The graduation of these participants increases the number of Ascend Alumni to over 200 outstanding leaders representing all of Realogy's Real Estate brands across the globe, 70% of whom are currently owners of their companies. I am eager to see how these extraordinary real estate professionals will continue impacting their companies, their communities and our entire Realogy network with the knowledge they have gained."

Feedback from 2021 Ascend Graduates:

"I would absolutely encourage others to attend Ascend. This course is an intense course that really forces you to look at yourself and your company. The case studies that we complete are things we can really incorporate into our companies to make an impact."

Melissa Gomez,ERA Top Service Realty, Queens Village, NY

"Your company is a forest, and you work in it every day. Spend a year taking your company apart and find the height you can really achieve."

Greg Fox, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance, Wichita, KS

"I did not realize how powerful and impactful the Ascend process would be for me as a new franchise owner. I have grown so much personally and professionally over the last 55 weeks. I feel more confident and have more direction to lead my company to success."

Amanda Lewis, Coldwell Banker American Home, Topeka, KS

"The impact Ascend had on me truly changed my journey. I was able to truly visualize myself impacting our company at a higher level. Completing my case study, I now have a clear vision and action plan to achieve our company goals."

Annie Hamilton, CENTURY 21 Scheetz, Indianapolis, IN

"Ascend has given me the confidence to handle almost every aspect of our business. From leading and managing people, to our systems and financials of the business, Ascend has made a tremendous impact on my leadership effectiveness."

John Cadigan, Barrett Sotheby's International Realty, Concord, MA

For more information on Ascend, please visit www.realogy.com/ascend.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage,relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate:Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate,CENTURY 21,Coldwell Banker,Coldwell Banker Commercial,Corcoran,ERA, andSotheby's International Realty.Using innovative technology, data and marketing products,high-quality lead generation programs,andbest-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and more than 135,000 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of theWorld's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated aGreat Place to Workthree years in a row and is one ofLinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

