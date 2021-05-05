Philip Morris International Inc. Holds 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders: Appoints André Calantzopoulos as Executive Chairman of the Board and Jacek Olczak as Chief Executive Officer

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) is pleased to announce that Jacek Olczak was appointed Chief Executive Officer following the companys 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting earlier today. Mr. Olczakmost recently the companys Chief Operating Officerwas also elected to the Board of Directors. Andr Calantzopoulos, who served as PMIs Chief Executive Officer from 2013, was appointed Executive Chairman of the Board prior to the meeting. Mr. Lucio Noto stepped down from his role as interim Chairman of the Board and was reelected to the Board of Directors. The appointments follow the announcement of PMIs leadership transition in December 2020. When determined, PMI will announce the name of the Lead Independent Director on its website.

In accepting his appointment as CEO, Mr. Olczak committed to accelerating PMIs smoke-free transformation, announced in 2016. The company is focused on developing, scientifically substantiating, and responsibly commercializing smoke-free products that are less harmful than smoking, with the aim of replacing cigarettes as soon as possible.

Mr. Olczak said: I am humbled and excited to lead PMI as we accelerate our transformation into a smoke-free company. PMI is an industry leader in scientific innovation, and our ambition is that more than half of our net revenues will come from smoke-free products in 2025. Our evolving portfolio will drive our long-term future. We will lean into our scientific research and expertise, using our collective skills and imagination to innovate beyond our existing portfolio and explore new areas of business development.

Mr. Olczak, 56, began his career with PMI in 1993. He started in finance and general management positions across Europe, including as Managing Director of PMIs markets in Poland and Germany and as President of the European Union Region, before being appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2012. He held that position until 2018, when he became PMIs Chief Operating Officer. He holds a masters degree in economics from the University of Lodz, Poland.

Mr. Olczak has been a vital driver of PMIs smoke-free transformation, which moved into its commercialization phase with the launch of IQOS in Nagoya, Japan, in 2014. Under his oversight as COO, PMI increased the portion of its net revenues derived from smoke-free products to 28 percent in the first quarter of 2021. Further, the company grew the geographical coverage of its smoke-free products from zero to 66 markets in key cities or nationwide as of March 31, 2021. And Mr. Olczak led PMIs commercial transformation, successfully developing it from a primarily business-to-business company to an increasingly business-to-consumer company.

Mr. Calantzopoulos said: Jacek is ideally placed to deliver PMIs smoke-free vision in his new role as CEO. His passion for the company and our employees underpins his drive for results, as does his deep knowledge of our products, systems, values, and investors. I believe he is the ideal leader to ensure our businesss continued growth and deliver shareholder value. I look forward to continuing to work with him in my new capacity as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Approximately 85 percent of the shares entitled to vote were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy. The shareholders elected 13 nominees for director; approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of named executive officers; and ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers SA as independent auditors. Final voting results will be included in a Form 8-K that PMI will file with the SEC within the next few days.

An archived copy of the webcast of the meeting will be available for approximately one year from the date of the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PMI2021. The presentation slides and script will also be available at the same website address.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where these products have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMIs smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of March 31, 2021, PMIs smoke-free products are available for sale in 66 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.0 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

