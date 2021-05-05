Fresh Del Monte Produce Welcomes New Board of Directors, Lori Tauber Marcus and Kristin Colber-Baker

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fresh Del Monte Produce Welcomes New Board of Directors, Lori Tauber Marcus and Kristin Colber-Baker

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the worlds leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, is pleased to announce the election of two additional members to its Board of Directors, Lori Tauber Marcus and Kristin Colber-Baker.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005760/en/

Kristen Colber-Baker (Photo: Business Wire)

Kristen Colber-Baker (Photo: Business Wire)



As a company committed to promoting diversity and inclusion at all levels of its organization, Lori and Kristin join fellow independent board member, Mary Ann Cloyd, an Independent Director serving as chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Governance Committee. With the new additions, women now make up 38% of the Fresh Del Monte Produce Board of Directors, holding 3 of the 8 board seats. In comparison, women hold approximately 23% of company board seats on the Russell 3000 Index, according to a 2020 Harvard Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index.



We are pleased to welcome both Lori and Kristin to Fresh Del Montes growing and diverse Board of Directors, said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Del Monte Produce. Each of them holds valuable expertise and varied skills from impressive career pathways that will help strengthen our long-term vision and business goals as a leading global supplier worldwide.



Lori serves as the Principal of Courtyard Connections, an advisory firm focused on marketing and leadership in consumer-facing sectors. She holds positions on several public, private and non-profit boards and also serves on advisory boards of early stage companies. She is also an executive coach to C-suite and high-potential executives. Loris expertise spans from digital marketing and social media to direct-to-consumer e-commerce, bringing a deep understanding of consumer trends and growing consumer-facing businesses worldwide.



Kristin Colber-Baker is currently the Global Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Mars, Inc., a family-owned business delivering a diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and pet care products and services. She brings more than 25 years of experience in global finance, including extensive turnaround and Mergers and Acquisitions experience, in addition to human capital and company culture expertise. Kirstin is a qualified audit committee financial expert and a seasoned talent leader.



Lori holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Kristin holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wheaton College and a Master of Business Administration degree from The Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.



ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE



Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 135 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the Science Based Targets initiative. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP. To learn more about the company, sign up for alerts at http%3A%2F%2Finvestorrelations.freshdelmonte.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005760/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)