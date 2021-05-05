ALKM - Alkame Holdings Announces $1 Million PPE Sales Agreement

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), today announced entering into a contract to supply Aladyn, Inc. with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). Aladyn is a global wholesale distributor of PPE supplies specializing within the tourism and hospitality markets. The agreement ramps up Aladyn's purchase of PPE inventory from Alkame with the intended order size doubling every ten weeks to a target $1 million in total purchases from Alkame in the first year.

Aladyn specializes in servicing companies in the tourism and hospitality sector, offering a wide selection of high-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) through a system of scheduled purchases, as well as specialized consulting, personal service, and the best prices.

With more than 30 years of experience in international trade, offices in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America, direct relationships with recognized manufacturers and certified logistics companies, Aladyn is your comprehensive solution for all your PPE needs.

In 2020, Alkame temporarily shifted its manufacturing focus toward the production of quality PPE products such as hand sanitizer for first responders and the medical sector. A lengthy amount of time went into licensing, regulatory, compliance inspections, certifications, and formulations. The manufacturing shift first paid off with PPE sales to the State of Oregon. As 2020 progressed we were able to secure a Canadian distribution partner for PPE products, and provide the necessary information and documentation to allow us to export. We now see our temporary shift into the PPE sector as a long-term opportunity adding to our regular co-packing business that we anticipate to see a sales resurgence from as the economic impact of Covid-19 abates.

Over the past several months, Alkame Holdings has been ramping up the setup of our West Coast CoPacker facility. Our new facility will almost double our production capabilities utilizing our additional high-speed equipment to expand production capabilities at our Salem facility. This diverse new production location is a big change for us. The new facility will also allow us to advance our third-party health inspections beyond what we are currently able to accomplish with the Gervais facility, moving us into one of the highest rated compliance certifications available. We expect the Salem facility to start operations imminently.

Our Company has also begun a process to initiate a multi-channel distribution strategy with our products going direct to consumers and is expected to be deployed over the course of the year. Our recent work on the acquisition of DistributorCorp will provide an online avenue for Alkame to supply Sanitizer and assorted PPE products, as well as any non-hemp related products including our Alkame brand of premium oxygenated alkaline bottled water. Now currently under construction, this suite will enable online purchasing and fulfillment that is being developed to seamlessly provide products to our customers and shareholders. A secondary website for online fulfillment pertaining to our Hemp related products is also in the works under a Shop Alkame portal.

Several of our online assets are in the process of being revamped or developed and built out, including but not limited to www.CbdCopacker.com, www.WestCoastCopacker.com, www.AlkameWater.com, www.DistributorCorp.com. Our corporate website is also being updated at www.AlkameHoldingsinc.com. These should all be ready and complete in the next few weeks. For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts, primarily on Facebook @alkameholdings.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company that operates with a focus in distinct sectors: health and wellness, technology, manufacturing, and distribution. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture and distribute products with an emphasis on utilizing an enhanced water technology with several unique properties. The water technology is supported by four independent human clinical studies. There are a multitude of product applications we currently, or have capability to, utilize with our technology to produce and/or add value to, including but not limited to, consumer beverages, CBD/hemp products, pet products, horticulture, agriculture and aquaculture applications, and hand sanitizers.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +(702) 273-9714

