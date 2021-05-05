ALKM - Alkame Holdings Announces $1 Million PPE Sales Agreement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ALKM - Alkame Holdings Announces $1 Million PPE Sales Agreement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), today announced entering into a contract to supply Aladyn, Inc. with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). Aladyn is a global wholesale distributor of PPE supplies specializing within the tourism and hospitality markets. The agreement ramps up Aladyn's purchase of PPE inventory from Alkame with the intended order size doubling every ten weeks to a target $1 million in total purchases from Alkame in the first year.

Aladyn specializes in servicing companies in the tourism and hospitality sector, offering a wide selection of high-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) through a system of scheduled purchases, as well as specialized consulting, personal service, and the best prices.

With more than 30 years of experience in international trade, offices in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America, direct relationships with recognized manufacturers and certified logistics companies, Aladyn is your comprehensive solution for all your PPE needs.

In 2020, Alkame temporarily shifted its manufacturing focus toward the production of quality PPE products such as hand sanitizer for first responders and the medical sector. A lengthy amount of time went into licensing, regulatory, compliance inspections, certifications, and formulations. The manufacturing shift first paid off with PPE sales to the State of Oregon. As 2020 progressed we were able to secure a Canadian distribution partner for PPE products, and provide the necessary information and documentation to allow us to export. We now see our temporary shift into the PPE sector as a long-term opportunity adding to our regular co-packing business that we anticipate to see a sales resurgence from as the economic impact of Covid-19 abates.

Over the past several months, Alkame Holdings has been ramping up the setup of our West Coast CoPacker facility. Our new facility will almost double our production capabilities utilizing our additional high-speed equipment to expand production capabilities at our Salem facility. This diverse new production location is a big change for us. The new facility will also allow us to advance our third-party health inspections beyond what we are currently able to accomplish with the Gervais facility, moving us into one of the highest rated compliance certifications available. We expect the Salem facility to start operations imminently.

Our Company has also begun a process to initiate a multi-channel distribution strategy with our products going direct to consumers and is expected to be deployed over the course of the year. Our recent work on the acquisition of DistributorCorp will provide an online avenue for Alkame to supply Sanitizer and assorted PPE products, as well as any non-hemp related products including our Alkame brand of premium oxygenated alkaline bottled water. Now currently under construction, this suite will enable online purchasing and fulfillment that is being developed to seamlessly provide products to our customers and shareholders. A secondary website for online fulfillment pertaining to our Hemp related products is also in the works under a Shop Alkame portal.

Several of our online assets are in the process of being revamped or developed and built out, including but not limited to www.CbdCopacker.com, www.WestCoastCopacker.com, www.AlkameWater.com, www.DistributorCorp.com. Our corporate website is also being updated at www.AlkameHoldingsinc.com. These should all be ready and complete in the next few weeks. For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts, primarily on Facebook @alkameholdings.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company that operates with a focus in distinct sectors: health and wellness, technology, manufacturing, and distribution. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture and distribute products with an emphasis on utilizing an enhanced water technology with several unique properties. The water technology is supported by four independent human clinical studies. There are a multitude of product applications we currently, or have capability to, utilize with our technology to produce and/or add value to, including but not limited to, consumer beverages, CBD/hemp products, pet products, horticulture, agriculture and aquaculture applications, and hand sanitizers.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations
Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +(702) 273-9714

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkm--alkame-holdings-announces-1-million-ppe-sales-agreement-301284577.html

SOURCE Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)