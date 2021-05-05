Warren Buffett Admits He Made a Mistake With Apple

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Warren Buffett Admits He Made a Mistake With Apple

The guru said he should not have sold the stock

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Toward the end of last year,

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) did something he rarely ever does with a significant position, he sold.

According to Berkshire Hathaway's (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) 13F filings for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, the conglomerate reduced its holdings of consumer electronics giant Apple (AAPL, Financial) by 93 million shares.

Selling shares

The decision to sell struck me as strange when it was first announced. Buffett rarely sells any of Berkshire's top five holdings, although there have been a few notable exceptions in the past.

These include Wells Fargo (

WFC, Financial) and IBM (IBM, Financial). However, the Oracle of Omaha sold these stocks for a good reason.

With IBM, he remarked that it was a big, strong company, but it had big, strong competitors. These comments suggested he believed the company had lost its competitive advantage.

With Wells, it's clear Buffett lost trust in the bank after its fake account scandal.

In the past, the Oracle of Omaha has remarked that there are only two reasons why an investor should look to sell a stock: either a better opportunity has come along, and new capital is needed, or the investment case has changed.

So, which was it with Apple? Unfortunately, the answer seems to be neither. Instead, it seems Buffett made a mistake selling the shares, and he's willing to admit it.

Buffett's mistake

At Berkshire's latest annual meeting, Buffett said of the group's Apple position, "I sold some stock last year, although our shareholders still had their percentage interest go up because we repurchase shares. But that was probably a mistake."

According to his annual letter to investors, Buffett spent about $36 billion of Berkshire's cash buying Apple (Berkshire acquired the stake between the first quarter of 2016 and the third quarter of 2018).

Since the acquisition, the conglomerate has "both enjoyed regular dividends, averaging about $775 million annually, and have also in 2020 pocketed an additional $11 billion by selling a small portion of our position. Despite that sale voila! Berkshire now owns 5.4% of Apple," Buffett wrote in his 2020 letter to shareholders.

Coupled with the $25 billion in repurchases of Berkshire's own stock (around 5% of the company), its own shareholders' interest in the consumer electronics business has increased notably over the past 18 months.

Munger on Apple

Buffett has admitted he made a mistake by selling some of his Apple stake, and he also noted that his right-hand man,

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), had expressed concern about his decision. He said Munger had called the decision an error "in his usual low-key way."

This is not the first time Munger has criticized Buffett about Apple.

In an interview on CNBC at the beginning of 2018, he said of the Apple holding, "I think we've been a little too restrained," before going on to say, "I wish we owned more of it."

When asked whether he thought Berkshire's current holdings of Apple was enough, he merely said "no."

While I am not attempting to attack Buffett in this discussion, I want illustrate the fact that even the best investors make mistakes.

Buffett has admitted he made a mistake by selling such a significant chunk of Berkshire's investment in Apple. The fundamental error was not holding onto a good business. In some ways, he broke his own two rules of when to sell a stock.

We can all learn something from that. First of all, selling a good company is always a bad decision. Second, admitting your mistakes is important.

Buffett admitted he made a mistake. It seems unlikely he will be repeating it anytime soon. If one wants to avoid compounding the error in the first place, one has to admit one has made a mistake and move on.

Disclosure: The author owns no stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
Rupert is a committed value investor and regularly writes and invests following the principles set out by Benjamin Graham. He is the editor and co-owner of Hidden Value Stocks, a quarterly investment newsletter aimed at institutional investors. Rupert holds qualifications from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and the CFA Society of the UK. He covers everything value investing for ValueWalk and other sites on a freelance basis.