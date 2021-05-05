Geneva Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Shopify Inc, Qorvo Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Geneva Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Shopify Inc, Qorvo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Geneva Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Generac Holdings Inc, Halliburton Co, sells Qualcomm Inc, Shopify Inc, Qorvo Inc, United Rentals Inc, Crown Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geneva Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Geneva Partners, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Geneva Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geneva+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Geneva Partners, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,014 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
  2. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 33,324 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 117,264 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,997 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.61%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,500 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.04%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 117,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 23,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $318.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 13,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 66,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $129.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 14,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $164.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 10,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 1163.36%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 85,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 1641.58%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 208,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 198.04%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 13,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 47.67%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $226.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 32,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 293.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.316100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 78,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2323.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58.

Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25.

Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.

Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 60.26%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.42%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 19,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 67.34%. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 26,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 52.07%. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 12,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 79.47%. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $486.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.42%. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $502.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 8,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc by 40.79%. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 13,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Geneva Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Geneva Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Geneva Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Geneva Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Geneva Partners, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider