Geneva Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Shopify Inc, Qorvo Inc

New Purchases: IEMG, BRK.B, GNRC, DKNG, AZPN, PXD, COP, TSCO, FLR, UNP, J, KMI, ESI, FANG, ILMN, VPL,

IEMG, BRK.B, GNRC, DKNG, AZPN, PXD, COP, TSCO, FLR, UNP, J, KMI, ESI, FANG, ILMN, VPL, Added Positions: ADM, HAL, IJH, HON, BAC, GOOGL, BBN, MSFT, PH, NAD, BHK, HYG, CAT, CMI, SBUX, MNST, AMZN, MDT, BTT, IWM, IVV, VWO,

ADM, HAL, IJH, HON, BAC, GOOGL, BBN, MSFT, PH, NAD, BHK, HYG, CAT, CMI, SBUX, MNST, AMZN, MDT, BTT, IWM, IVV, VWO, Reduced Positions: QCOM, GDX, PEP, NOW, NFLX, TIP, FB, EXPD, OKTA, IWF, ROK, SYK, AAPL, CCI, IBB, ABT, PYPL, RIO, SPY, NVDA, AMGN, DOCU, IWB, TMO, WM,

QCOM, GDX, PEP, NOW, NFLX, TIP, FB, EXPD, OKTA, IWF, ROK, SYK, AAPL, CCI, IBB, ABT, PYPL, RIO, SPY, NVDA, AMGN, DOCU, IWB, TMO, WM, Sold Out: SHOP, QRVO, URI, CCK, DG, SNOW, ZTS, TMUS, PKI, ATSG, AMT, GOLD, TSM, TTWO, IUSG, NEM, GLD, LULU, EPAM, DHR, IEX, AVY, CHDN, FFTY, CCJ, IXJ, COUP, IHI, QQQ, VOT, XLK,

Investment company Geneva Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Generac Holdings Inc, Halliburton Co, sells Qualcomm Inc, Shopify Inc, Qorvo Inc, United Rentals Inc, Crown Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geneva Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Geneva Partners, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Geneva Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geneva+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,014 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 33,324 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 117,264 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,997 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,500 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.04%

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 117,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 23,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $318.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 13,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 66,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $129.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 14,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $164.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 10,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 1163.36%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 85,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 1641.58%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 208,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 198.04%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 13,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 47.67%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $226.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 32,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 293.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.316100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 78,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2323.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 60.26%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.42%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 19,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 67.34%. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 26,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 52.07%. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 12,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 79.47%. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $486.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.42%. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $502.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 8,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc by 40.79%. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 13,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.