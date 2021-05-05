Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. Buys SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Clearway Energy Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BeyondSpring Inc

New Purchases: PSK, TBT, NFE, VNT, ADI, QRVO, FIVE, LOPE, VTRS, HEI, NEOG, PRLB, RIO, NATI, PS, MAIN, HMCOU, ZBRA, JCI, MDLA, KLDO, RA, MREO, VRNA, WLKP, NVST, CABA, HAACU, OPEN, CGNT, CGNT, ARKK, MSOS, DCP, APH, CHTR, NM, NTR, RMD, RCL, SGEN, TRP, UBS, ET, TEL, CRSP, EXPI, TROX, SPGI, RGLS, ARCT, LNC, TLRY, TLRY, SYBX,

PSK, TBT, NFE, VNT, ADI, QRVO, FIVE, LOPE, VTRS, HEI, NEOG, PRLB, RIO, NATI, PS, MAIN, HMCOU, ZBRA, JCI, MDLA, KLDO, RA, MREO, VRNA, WLKP, NVST, CABA, HAACU, OPEN, CGNT, CGNT, ARKK, MSOS, DCP, APH, CHTR, NM, NTR, RMD, RCL, SGEN, TRP, UBS, ET, TEL, CRSP, EXPI, TROX, SPGI, RGLS, ARCT, LNC, TLRY, TLRY, SYBX, Added Positions: CWEN, APD, IUSV, AKTS, VB, SF, VO, IFF, AKAM, DLR, AQUA, CSCO, VHT, PENN, AERI, TJX, ECL, HBAN, ABBV, STAY, SHY, CSGP, TYL, KMI, PANW, GLOB, EFA, AMZN, AMED, FAST, INFO, IDXX, JPM, J, MSFT, RBA, ROL, CRM, UNH, WST, AVGO, VEEV, PAYC, BL, DVYE, IJH, ROBO, ANSS, BLK, CVM, SCHW, CHE, D, ENTG, GNTX, GOOGL, HDB, MS, NVDA, NFLX, LIN, TSM, DIS, MA, ORMP, V, VRSK, NOW, GOOG, TDOC, HBB, FOCS, IAC, BOTZ, EEM, SPY, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY, CB, ACN, C, CMI, DD, EPD, EXAS, LHX, MDT, NKE, SAP, TXN, UL, WMB, FB, ARMK, SQ, EDIT, SPCE, DOW, BCEL, CARR, IGIB, IWR, XLB,

CWEN, APD, IUSV, AKTS, VB, SF, VO, IFF, AKAM, DLR, AQUA, CSCO, VHT, PENN, AERI, TJX, ECL, HBAN, ABBV, STAY, SHY, CSGP, TYL, KMI, PANW, GLOB, EFA, AMZN, AMED, FAST, INFO, IDXX, JPM, J, MSFT, RBA, ROL, CRM, UNH, WST, AVGO, VEEV, PAYC, BL, DVYE, IJH, ROBO, ANSS, BLK, CVM, SCHW, CHE, D, ENTG, GNTX, GOOGL, HDB, MS, NVDA, NFLX, LIN, TSM, DIS, MA, ORMP, V, VRSK, NOW, GOOG, TDOC, HBB, FOCS, IAC, BOTZ, EEM, SPY, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY, CB, ACN, C, CMI, DD, EPD, EXAS, LHX, MDT, NKE, SAP, TXN, UL, WMB, FB, ARMK, SQ, EDIT, SPCE, DOW, BCEL, CARR, IGIB, IWR, XLB, Reduced Positions: VOO, INDB, IJR, BYSI, AAPL, GILD, IGSB, OLED, HD, ORCL, MDLZ, HRB, REYN, CHD, XLE, HAS, IVV, TSLA, XOM, KEYS, FRC, IVE, IJS, ARVN, QQQ, WASH, SDOG, WBA, DIA, SBFG, XLU, RDS.A, PFE, ABT, T, ETN, GD, CPRT, INTC, FLIR, NNDM, IR, CHX, ETRN, STOK, DUK, OTIS, DVN, COST, GVI, IJJ, IJK, CVX, CNC, IVOO, CVS, IWM, PGF, BMY, BA, BRK.B, AEP, XLRE, UHT, NOC, OXY, NOK, PNC, PKBK, MET, RRC, LII, JKHY, SLB, TRV, TSN, IP, ASIX, IBM, WFC, XLNX, ZBH, PSTI, GGG, CDW, PAGP, BABA, FNF, GSBD, NSC,

VOO, INDB, IJR, BYSI, AAPL, GILD, IGSB, OLED, HD, ORCL, MDLZ, HRB, REYN, CHD, XLE, HAS, IVV, TSLA, XOM, KEYS, FRC, IVE, IJS, ARVN, QQQ, WASH, SDOG, WBA, DIA, SBFG, XLU, RDS.A, PFE, ABT, T, ETN, GD, CPRT, INTC, FLIR, NNDM, IR, CHX, ETRN, STOK, DUK, OTIS, DVN, COST, GVI, IJJ, IJK, CVX, CNC, IVOO, CVS, IWM, PGF, BMY, BA, BRK.B, AEP, XLRE, UHT, NOC, OXY, NOK, PNC, PKBK, MET, RRC, LII, JKHY, SLB, TRV, TSN, IP, ASIX, IBM, WFC, XLNX, ZBH, PSTI, GGG, CDW, PAGP, BABA, FNF, GSBD, NSC, Sold Out: EV, PV3B, LUV, HLT, SYF, HCHC, WPX, CONE, ZTS, EKSO, IVH, MTNB, BACPL.PFD, CDK, AVNS, GDS, YETI, ALC, VIR, PPD, HDV, NOV, SNP, CHU, CTXS, EA, RE, FFIV, KLAC, MGA, SGT, ROST, TCP, TOL, ANTM, WLK, VMW, AX,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Clearway Energy Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Akoustis Technologies Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BeyondSpring Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, H&R Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. owns 641 stocks with a total value of $849 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/endurance+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 299,064 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 143,880 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,909 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 26,790 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 59,191 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 60,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.419600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $43.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.13 and $138.78, with an estimated average price of $128.49. The stock is now traded at around $138.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $197.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 458.73%. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 66,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 79.44%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.721000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $72.186300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 95,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc by 714.25%. The purchase prices were between $11.67 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 97,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 154.76%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $145.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 35.62%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $150.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.41 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $9.2.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.15, with an estimated average price of $5.86.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93.