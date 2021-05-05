Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. Buys SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Clearway Energy Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BeyondSpring Inc

- New Purchases: PSK, TBT, NFE, VNT, ADI, QRVO, FIVE, LOPE, VTRS, HEI, NEOG, PRLB, RIO, NATI, PS, MAIN, HMCOU, ZBRA, JCI, MDLA, KLDO, RA, MREO, VRNA, WLKP, NVST, CABA, HAACU, OPEN, CGNT, CGNT, ARKK, MSOS, DCP, APH, CHTR, NM, NTR, RMD, RCL, SGEN, TRP, UBS, ET, TEL, CRSP, EXPI, TROX, SPGI, RGLS, ARCT, LNC, TLRY, TLRY, SYBX,
- Added Positions: CWEN, APD, IUSV, AKTS, VB, SF, VO, IFF, AKAM, DLR, AQUA, CSCO, VHT, PENN, AERI, TJX, ECL, HBAN, ABBV, STAY, SHY, CSGP, TYL, KMI, PANW, GLOB, EFA, AMZN, AMED, FAST, INFO, IDXX, JPM, J, MSFT, RBA, ROL, CRM, UNH, WST, AVGO, VEEV, PAYC, BL, DVYE, IJH, ROBO, ANSS, BLK, CVM, SCHW, CHE, D, ENTG, GNTX, GOOGL, HDB, MS, NVDA, NFLX, LIN, TSM, DIS, MA, ORMP, V, VRSK, NOW, GOOG, TDOC, HBB, FOCS, IAC, BOTZ, EEM, SPY, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY, CB, ACN, C, CMI, DD, EPD, EXAS, LHX, MDT, NKE, SAP, TXN, UL, WMB, FB, ARMK, SQ, EDIT, SPCE, DOW, BCEL, CARR, IGIB, IWR, XLB,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, INDB, IJR, BYSI, AAPL, GILD, IGSB, OLED, HD, ORCL, MDLZ, HRB, REYN, CHD, XLE, HAS, IVV, TSLA, XOM, KEYS, FRC, IVE, IJS, ARVN, QQQ, WASH, SDOG, WBA, DIA, SBFG, XLU, RDS.A, PFE, ABT, T, ETN, GD, CPRT, INTC, FLIR, NNDM, IR, CHX, ETRN, STOK, DUK, OTIS, DVN, COST, GVI, IJJ, IJK, CVX, CNC, IVOO, CVS, IWM, PGF, BMY, BA, BRK.B, AEP, XLRE, UHT, NOC, OXY, NOK, PNC, PKBK, MET, RRC, LII, JKHY, SLB, TRV, TSN, IP, ASIX, IBM, WFC, XLNX, ZBH, PSTI, GGG, CDW, PAGP, BABA, FNF, GSBD, NSC,
- Sold Out: EV, PV3B, LUV, HLT, SYF, HCHC, WPX, CONE, ZTS, EKSO, IVH, MTNB, BACPL.PFD, CDK, AVNS, GDS, YETI, ALC, VIR, PPD, HDV, NOV, SNP, CHU, CTXS, EA, RE, FFIV, KLAC, MGA, SGT, ROST, TCP, TOL, ANTM, WLK, VMW, AX,
For the details of Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/endurance+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 299,064 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 143,880 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,909 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 26,790 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 59,191 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 60,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.419600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $43.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Heico Corp (HEI)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.13 and $138.78, with an estimated average price of $128.49. The stock is now traded at around $138.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $197.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 811 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 458.73%. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 66,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 79.44%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.721000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $72.186300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 95,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc by 714.25%. The purchase prices were between $11.67 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 97,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 154.76%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $145.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 35.62%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $150.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (PV3B)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.41 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $9.2.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.Sold Out: (CHU)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.15, with an estimated average price of $5.86.Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying