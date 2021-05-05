Blue Fin Capital, Inc. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Welltower Inc

- New Purchases: EMQQ, TMO, SNOW, BA, ITW, TDG, AXP, XOM, TXN, XBI,
- Added Positions: TIP, NVDA, PYPL, CRWD, PFF, AMZN, COST, V, NFLX, MSFT, BABA, HD, ADBE, LMT, BAC, GOOGL, JPM, NOC, GLD, FB, IBB, EEMA, WMT, DIS, MA, NEE, CVS, AGG, SPY, MUB, ACN, BLK, BKLN, UNH, TJX, SYK, ZM, DIA, VZ, IGV, ITOT, IYW, AB, PEP, SPGI, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: IWV, MCD, CSCO, PG, RTX, PRF, AMGN, SDY, PGX, JNK, EEM, LHX, CL, GOOG, EFA, WY, IVV, STT, YUM, PSA, QQQ, XLK, SBUX, SO, RYN, T, NVS, MCO, MDT, LLY, DHI, CGNX, KO, BSX, ADP, BMY, ARE,
- Sold Out: ORCL, HON, WELL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Fin Capital, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,161 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,806 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,448 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 37,806 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,388 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $467.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $219.636700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $229.256000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $235.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $594.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.66%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $198.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11.Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.
