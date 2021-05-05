Logo
Blue Fin Capital, Inc. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Welltower Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Providence, RI, based Investment company Blue Fin Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Oracle Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Welltower Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Fin Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Blue Fin Capital, Inc. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Fin Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+fin+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Fin Capital, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,161 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,806 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,448 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 37,806 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,388 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $467.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $219.636700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $229.256000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $235.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $594.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.66%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $198.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11.

Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.



Author's Avatar

insider