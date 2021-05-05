Logo
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Abbott Laboratories, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gryphon Financial Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Abbott Laboratories, PayPal Holdings Inc, CSX Corp, Intel Corp, sells Discovery Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, The E W Scripps Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owns 173 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gryphon+financial+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 260,374 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  2. Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 1,035,452 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.04%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 178,392 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  4. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 194,532 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,890 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $288.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $147.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 150.32%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 30,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 35.48%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 106,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 168.63%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $250.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 237.72%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 48.63%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $20.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC. Also check out:

