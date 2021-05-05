Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Abbott Laboratories, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

- New Purchases: CSX, NSC, SYY, K, XOM, MTCH, TOT, BA, TXN, ORCL, WLTW, AER, CFG, MDY, VEA, FITB, ENTG, COP, HBAN, VWO, MTX, MIDD, BRX, MAA, MSTR, MKSI, MODV, ICLN, MLHR,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, ABT, IVV, PYPL, SPY, ACWI, INTC, FB, ABBV, EEM, AGG, PG, CVX, TSLA, V, MRO, GOOG, AMZN, NFLX, DVY, IJR, IWF, DISH, CME, NVDA, IYH, CMG, ADBE, UNH, IYF, C, XBI, MMM, IWS, VFH, ITOT, TIP, HD, AMGN, BAC, CVS, COF, CSCO, DHR, DUK, NEE, F, GM, HON, INTU, MS, QCOM, TMO, UPS, WMT, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: DISCK, IXUS, SSP, ONEM, JNJ, KO, IJH, BWXT, SNAP, WM, ICE, EL, JPM, ILMN, MAR, BABA, MDT, NKE, GOOGL, MELI, IYW, LBRDK, T, HLT, SPGI, LMT, D, DISCA, COST, SCHW, AEP,
- Sold Out: VXUS, VEU, MCD, INFO, SDY, BHLB, BRKL, CFFN,
For the details of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gryphon+financial+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 260,374 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 1,035,452 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.04%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 178,392 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 194,532 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,890 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $288.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $147.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 150.32%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 30,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 35.48%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 106,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 168.63%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $250.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 237.72%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 48.63%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81.Sold Out: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $20.4.
