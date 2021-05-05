Taylor Investment Counselors Llc Buys PulteGroup Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Tower Corp, Sells Palomar Holdings Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Noble Midstream Partners LP

- New Purchases: PHM, HD, BOCH,
- Added Positions: LMT, AMT, ET, SPY, DHR, RGEN, TYL, BSX, XBI, ITW, SHLX, FTV, HESM, MCD, BJ, NEO, ADI, NKE, MMC, PSXP, CRY, KMI, BPMP, EIDO, FOCS, MA, V, WM, MBUU, UNH, EA, BPMC, STE, ATVI, PAGP, MAS, COLL, RTLR, WMB, CHGG, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: PLMR, FOXF, HASI, HQY, SIVB, IIPR, OMP, SONO, LNG, MSFT, AM, SPLK, CEQP, ONEW, WES, GLD, TSC, MPLX, EBSB, KEY, EXEL, SECYF, 7LV, NGL, VNT,
- Sold Out: NBLX, MS,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,915 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,382 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,570 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.45%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,295 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 27,930 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.35%
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 99,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $331.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc (BOCH)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $384.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 27,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 44.56%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 32,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 96.99%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.033100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 541,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 128,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 38.28%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 175,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.55.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.
