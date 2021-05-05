Taylor Investment Counselors Llc Buys PulteGroup Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Tower Corp, Sells Palomar Holdings Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Noble Midstream Partners LP

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc Buys PulteGroup Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Tower Corp, Sells Palomar Holdings Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Noble Midstream Partners LP

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Taylor Investment Counselors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PulteGroup Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Tower Corp, Energy Transfer LP, Repligen Corp, sells Palomar Holdings Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Noble Midstream Partners LP, HealthEquity Inc, SVB Financial Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NBW CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nbw+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NBW CAPITAL LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,915 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,382 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,570 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.45%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,295 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 27,930 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.35%
New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 99,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $331.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc (BOCH)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $384.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 27,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 44.56%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 32,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 96.99%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.033100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 541,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 128,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 38.28%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 175,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of NBW CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. NBW CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NBW CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NBW CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NBW CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider