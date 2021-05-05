Taylor Investment Counselors Llc Buys PulteGroup Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Tower Corp, Sells Palomar Holdings Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Noble Midstream Partners LP

New Purchases: PHM, HD, BOCH,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Taylor Investment Counselors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys PulteGroup Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Tower Corp, Energy Transfer LP, Repligen Corp, sells Palomar Holdings Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Noble Midstream Partners LP, HealthEquity Inc, SVB Financial Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,915 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,382 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,570 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,295 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 27,930 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.35%

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 99,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $331.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $384.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 27,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 44.56%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 32,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 96.99%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.033100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 541,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 128,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 38.28%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 175,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.