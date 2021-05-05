Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tacti

New Purchases: AGGY, ICVT, QCOM, LDUR, CAT, CI, VEA, VTRS, MCF, NAKD,

Investment company Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC. As of 2021Q1, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 52,169 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 9,755 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 58,907 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE) - 14,879 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1193.83% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 19,505 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 27,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $98.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 12,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $235.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $256.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 1193.83%. The purchase prices were between $175.48 and $193.03, with an estimated average price of $184.51. The stock is now traded at around $202.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 14,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 239.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 34,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $26.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $32.56, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.