Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tacti

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tacti

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC. As of 2021Q1, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/future+financial+wealth+managment+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 52,169 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 9,755 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 58,907 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  4. Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE) - 14,879 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1193.83%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 19,505 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 27,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $98.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 12,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $235.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $256.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 1193.83%. The purchase prices were between $175.48 and $193.03, with an estimated average price of $184.51. The stock is now traded at around $202.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 14,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 239.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 34,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $26.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $32.56, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC. Also check out:

1. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider