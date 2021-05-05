Logo
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ET

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells Apple Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC owns 217 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bay+harbor+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 425,411 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 80,007 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 130,095 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 282,383 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.56%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 169,290 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 113,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 92,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $168.610100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 34,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $309.834000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 80,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 302,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 89.18%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.045100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.767100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 85,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 24564.29%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commoditi (PDBC)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commoditi by 340.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

