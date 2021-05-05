Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ET

New Purchases: IUSB, EFV, MTUM, IYE, XLF, VCR, IVOL, FTSL, AVTR, ZBH, NUE, IPG, DECK, DE, GLPI, DLR, USB, LESL, DAR, CCIV,

IUSB, EFV, MTUM, IYE, XLF, VCR, IVOL, FTSL, AVTR, ZBH, NUE, IPG, DECK, DE, GLPI, DLR, USB, LESL, DAR, CCIV, Added Positions: BNDX, BLV, GOVT, BSV, IJR, BIV, IGSB, VMBS, XLK, XLE, PDBC, VWO, ESGU, IXN, VLUE, TIP, VPL, ARKK, HZNP, VB, CVS, TEL, BK, TGT, HYG, PXD, QRVO, WMB, WIP, TMUS, ABT, CCI, ATVI, AXP, AMT, AON, BBY, BWA, CDNS, CDW, NSC, DHI, DFS, DOV, ES, MCHP, MDLZ, NEE,

BNDX, BLV, GOVT, BSV, IJR, BIV, IGSB, VMBS, XLK, XLE, PDBC, VWO, ESGU, IXN, VLUE, TIP, VPL, ARKK, HZNP, VB, CVS, TEL, BK, TGT, HYG, PXD, QRVO, WMB, WIP, TMUS, ABT, CCI, ATVI, AXP, AMT, AON, BBY, BWA, CDNS, CDW, NSC, DHI, DFS, DOV, ES, MCHP, MDLZ, NEE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, LQD, SHYG, IEFA, VUG, IVV, USMV, SPLG, MBB, XLY, VEA, ESGE, IHI, RSP, TOTL, SPDW, TFC, EFG, MMM, ADBE, XLC, MSFT, GLD, RYT, SPIB, SPTM, AMZN, T, TXN, TLT, SPEM, MRK, SPAB, VZ, FB, PG, SPIP, AMGN, XOM, LMBS, PYPL, GOOGL, CMCSA, IEMG, JPM, PM, EBND, RWX, SPMD, SPSM, GWX, ABBV, BCE, BTI, CM, CVX, CSCO, DUK, GILD, AOR, AOA, IYG, PEP, PFE, PNC, SO, JNK, RWR, VOD, DDD, ARE, BAC, BMY, KO, D, ENB, GIS, HD, HBAN, IBM, AOK, QUAL, IWV, LRCX, MCD, MS, NGG, PPL, RF, SPY, TRP, TWTR, UA, UL, VTI, ZBRA, ACN, ALK, AEP, AVY, COP, EBS, EHC, NVST, MJ, FIS, FBHS, GWW, HASI, HUM, AOM, KDP, KMB, MA, MU, NKE, PH, PEG, QCOM, RBC, LUV, TSCO, BND, VXUS, V, WMT, ZTS,

AAPL, LQD, SHYG, IEFA, VUG, IVV, USMV, SPLG, MBB, XLY, VEA, ESGE, IHI, RSP, TOTL, SPDW, TFC, EFG, MMM, ADBE, XLC, MSFT, GLD, RYT, SPIB, SPTM, AMZN, T, TXN, TLT, SPEM, MRK, SPAB, VZ, FB, PG, SPIP, AMGN, XOM, LMBS, PYPL, GOOGL, CMCSA, IEMG, JPM, PM, EBND, RWX, SPMD, SPSM, GWX, ABBV, BCE, BTI, CM, CVX, CSCO, DUK, GILD, AOR, AOA, IYG, PEP, PFE, PNC, SO, JNK, RWR, VOD, DDD, ARE, BAC, BMY, KO, D, ENB, GIS, HD, HBAN, IBM, AOK, QUAL, IWV, LRCX, MCD, MS, NGG, PPL, RF, SPY, TRP, TWTR, UA, UL, VTI, ZBRA, ACN, ALK, AEP, AVY, COP, EBS, EHC, NVST, MJ, FIS, FBHS, GWW, HASI, HUM, AOM, KDP, KMB, MA, MU, NKE, PH, PEG, QCOM, RBC, LUV, TSCO, BND, VXUS, V, WMT, ZTS, Sold Out: BRK.A, XLP, OHI, BRK.B, XLB, LDOS, IEF, SGOL, FLRN, TD, XLNX, SWK, LH, TSLA, CSX, SAIC, TMO, GOOG, SVBI, STE, UNH, YUM, PKG, AZO, CMD, CI, FSK, HALO, HTA, ITW, LMT, LULU, MKC, NVDA, SNOW, WPC, BABA, LNT, AMRN, ANET, BA, CAT, DIS, ETN, EBAY, FDX, GL, XLV, HRC, HOLX, INTC, IAGG, IWM, IYW, JNJ, JPST, K, PLTR, PTON, MINT, RCL, NOW, TPR, UAA, YUMC, AMD, APD, AKAM, ALLY, MO, AOUT, ABC, BUD, ANTM, ARKW, AZN, ACB, CAR, GOLD, BHC, BDJ, BLK, BKT, BX, BOX, BP, AVGO, BC, CGC, CCL, CARR, CVNA, CIM, CMG, CB, C, COLM, GLW, CTVA, CRWD, DAKT, DELL, DAL, FANG, DOCU, DOW, DBX, DD, ENR, ET, EOG, EQIX, ELS, HACK, EXC, FSLR, FV, FXH, FXL, FVD, FTNT, GE, GM, BOTZ, GS, HOG, HLF, HSY, HOV, HUBB, IVZ, QQQ, INVH, VXX, ICF, IGV, XT, IXG, EWJ, IBB, PFF, IVW, IJH, DVY, SHV, IYK, KNL, KHC, KWEB, LXRX, LLY, LUMN, LYB, MAT, MKC.V, MCK, MELI, MGM, MRNA, NNN, NFLX, NWL, NKLA, NOK, NLOK, NCLH, NBY, NVAX, OXY, ORCL, OTIS, PENN, PBR, PSX, UCO, RTX, XLRE, RRR, RDHL, RAD, CRM, SLB, SCHF, SHW, SWBI, FEU, SPB, SQ, JOE, STLD, RGR, TSM, TTWO, TECK, TEVA, TPL, TLRY, TLRY, TOT, RIG, TUP, TWLO, JETS, UBER, UBS, UAL, UBSI, UPS, USO, XLU, VALE, ESPO, VOX, VGK, VYM, VO, VNQ, VOO, VTRS, WFC, WELL, WHR, DEM, DRW, DES, WH, WYNN, ZG,

Investment company Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells Apple Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC owns 217 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bay+harbor+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 425,411 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 80,007 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 130,095 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 282,383 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.56% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 169,290 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98%

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 113,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 92,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $168.610100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 34,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $309.834000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 80,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 302,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 89.18%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.045100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.767100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 85,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 24564.29%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commoditi by 340.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.