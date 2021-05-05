Acadia Healthcare to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference and the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference





Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming virtual healthcare conferences.









On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the Company will present at the BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:15 a.m. Central Time.









On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the Company will present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:30 a.m. Central Time.









The live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Companys website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the Investors link. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentations will also be available on the Companys website for thirty days.









About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.









Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2021, Acadia operates a network of 228 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,000 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005702/en/