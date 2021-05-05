Logo
XS Financial to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 5th Annual Global Cannabis Conference

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, is pleased to announce that David Kivitz, CEO of XS Financial, will be presenting at Canaccord Genuity's 5th Annual Global Cannabis Conference on Tuesday May 11, 2021, which is being held virtually this year. Canaccord Genuity's Annual Global Cannabis Conference is an investor-focused event that engages a global network of leading players in the cannabis industry

Conference Details

Date: Tuesday, May 11th, 2021
Presentation Details: Tuesday, May 11th at 3:30-3:55pm EDT

David Kivitz will also be conducting 1x1 meetings throughout the conference with institutional investor groups and family offices. In order to schedule a meeting, please do so through the conference portal or email [email protected].

About XS Financial

XS Financial provides the U.S. cannabis industry access to competitively-priced, non-dilutive CAPEX financing solutions. Founded in 2017, the Company specializes in providing financing for equipment and other qualified capital expenditures to growing cannabis companies, including cultivators, processors, manufacturers and testing laboratories. In addition, XSF has partnered with over 150 original equipment manufacturers (OEM) through its network of Preferred Vendor partnerships. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers, resulting in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XSF stakeholders. The Company's subordinate voting shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XSF" and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol "XSHLF." For more information, visit: www.xsfinancial.com.

For inquiries please contact:

XS Financial Inc.
David Kivitz
Chief Executive Officer

310.683.2336
[email protected]

Antony Radbod
Chief Operating Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", collectively "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent the beliefs and expectations regarding future events about the business and the industry and markets in which XS Financial operates, as well as plans or objectives of management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein may include but is not limited to, any additional leasing opportunities and the ability to capitalize on such and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. XS Financial Inc., does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: XS Financial Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644649/XS-Financial-to-Present-at-Canaccord-Genuitys-5th-Annual-Global-Cannabis-Conference

