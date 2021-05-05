Freddie Mac Refi Possible Available this Summer to Help Lower-Income Homeowners Benefit from Refinancing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Freddie Mac Refi Possible Available this Summer to Help Lower-Income Homeowners Benefit from Refinancing

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

MCLEAN, Va., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac ( FMCC) today announced that Refi Possible, a new refinancing option aimed at helping lower-income homeowners, will be available in August. The Freddie Mac Refi PossibleSM mortgage will help borrowers who make at or below 80% of the area median income refinance their mortgage. Eligible borrowers with a Freddie Mac-owned single-family mortgage will benefit from a reduced interest rate and lower monthly mortgage payment, helping save an estimated $100 to $250 a month.

Refi Possible will help reach those families who would benefit most from lowering their monthly mortgage payment, said Donna Corley, executive vice president and head of Single-Family at Freddie Mac. Just as we are committed to a product that makes a difference, we are focused on a seamless integration, so our clients and partners feel confident in promoting and originating Refi Possible when its available this summer.

With Refi Possible, homeowners will see their mortgage rate reduced by at least half of a percentage point and will save at least $50 on their monthly mortgage payment. Homeowners can also receive a $500 credit for an appraisal if one is obtained. And, theyll also be able to roll up to $5,000 in closing costs into their mortgage; providing a solution for those with limited cash to close.

When comparing 2020 to prior refinancing waves, Freddie Mac research shows a significant difference in refinance activity and savings between low- and high-income homeowners. High-income households saved ten times more than those with lower incomes by refinancing more frequently. And while many Black and Hispanic homeowners have a financial incentive to refinance their mortgage, they do so at substantially lower levels than White homeowners.

Refi Possible could help over a million homeowners with a Freddie Mac-backed mortgage by making it easier for them to refinance, said Pamela Perry, Single-Family Vice President of Equitable Housing at Freddie Mac. We are continuing communications and outreach to a broad group of organizations and community groups so that those eligible can take advantage of this program to realize the savings and wealth-building benefits of refinancing.

To qualify for a Refi Possible mortgage, eligible homeowners must have:

  • A Freddie Mac-owned mortgage secured by a 1-unit single-family residence that is their primary residence;
  • Income at or below 80% of the area median income;
  • No missed payments in the past six months, and not more than one missed payment in the past 12 months; and
  • A loan-to-value ratio at or below 97%, a debt payment-to-income ratio below 65%, and a minimum Indicator Score of 620 or higher.

For a complete list of Refi Possible options and requirements visit: https://guide.freddiemac.com/app/guide/bulletin/2021-17

Freddie Mac has a longstanding commitment to providing consumer education to help borrowers understand every stage of their home journey. Homeowners can review resources around refinancing at My Home by Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, weve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, on Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Macs blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chad Wandler
703-903-2446
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzMDIyNCM0MTY2ODk1IzIwODExNTY=
e148e6ca-8ec3-4ee3-8bdd-778ba638a0a9
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)