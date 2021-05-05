AmmPower Corp. Appoints Rene Bharti as President and Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)( FRA:601A, Financial)(the "Company" or "AmmPower"), announces the appointment of Rene Bharti as President and Board Member. Mr. Bharti has been fundamental in the development of the Company's technology and continues to work diligently in execution of AmmPowers business objectives.

Rene Bharti commented, "I am excited to bring my experience from building many successful companies to aid the team at AmmPower. As a co-founder I strongly believe in the technology and the team we have assembled, I look forward to working with the team as we grow."

Over the past 25 years, Mr. Bharti has played vital roles in companies in both the private and public sectors. Mr. Bharti began his career working in the mining industry, culminating in his role with start-up Avion Gold Corp., a West African gold company that was eventually sold for $300 million to Endeavour Mining. Subsequently, Mr. Bharti founded ARHT Media, a technology company currently trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and Future Fertility Inc., an Artificial Intelligence company in the biotech space. Mr. Bharti has been responsible for helping raise over $500 million for various ventures over the past two decades, often serving as a consultant with fundraising and subsequent IPO processes. In addition, Mr. Bharti has helped many companies streamline their business model to increase profitability and success. Mr. Bharti holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Comm- Honors), from Queens University.

"Mr. Bharti brings incredible skills and experience in business, mining and new technology development," said CEO, Gary Benninger. "At our current growth stage it is vital to have people like Rene to leverage his experience, onboard team members, and outreach to potential partners. I look forward to further developing our assets and expanding the business."

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario. In addition, together with its partner, ORF Technologies Inc., based in Toronto, Canada, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen and Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost effective green, turquoise, and blue ammonia.

