EYEFI Appoints Industry Veteran to Assist with Sales and Marketing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI) ("the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Sharp to EYEFI's Australian based advisory board to assist with expansion activities. Mr Sharp is General Manager of Technology Partnerships and Innovation at Transurban (a $40B road network operator in Australia, the United States and Canada). Mr Sharp has extensive experience and personal contacts in many industries including information technology, telecommunications, transport, mining, health and construction industries.

EYEFI's IOT products are being sold to large enterprise and government clients having signed channel partnerships with Telstra and Fujitsu. EYEFI is accelerating its sales and marketing activities and seeking to pitch to more customers that require large scale deployments of tens of thousands of IOT devices with situation awareness, asset protection and monitoring capabilities.

Mr Sharp has joined EYEFI's based advisory board to assist the Company with strategic introductions to potential new customers and channel partners. Several key targets have already been identified.

Mr Sharp said:

"I'm very much looking forward to supporting and collaborating with EYEfi, leveraging their innovative products across a range of exciting and new applications".

Jeff Sharp's remuneration will include 20,000 options with an exercise price of $1.18 with 12-month expiry. An additional 100,000 options will be granted with an exercise price of $1.30, with vesting conditions (remain as consultant and provide a minimum of 3 strategic referrals) with 18-month expiry. On exercising the options, the shares will have 4 months and 1 day hold period.

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

