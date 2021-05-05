VirExit Technologies, Inc. Announces Stakeholder Conference Call

Company will have a stakeholder call in late May.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has scheduled a stakeholder conference call for the last week of May. Time and specific day to be determined.

"We are pleased to announce we have scheduled our stakeholder conference call for the final week of May," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO, VirExit Technologies. "In just a few weeks we look forward to sharing more insight into VirExit. We have accomplished quite a bit in a very short time and I am especially honored to be working with the world class team that is focused on VirExit."

As a diversified company that is launching their Safer Place Marketplace soon for both business and consumer safety and hygiene products, VirExit Technologies will be offering health, hygiene, safety, and sanitization products. VirExit's products will help mitigate the spread of germs wherever they are used.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company with ownership of Sun Ovens, Inc., a company that decades ago, pioneered solar oven technology and produces, markets, and sells solar ovens and accessories. The VirExit brand pioneers innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the antiviral space. Also, during 2020, PVDG purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact [email protected].

