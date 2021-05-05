Logo
The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q1 FY22 Results May 19, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter Fiscal 2022 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, before 9:30 a.m. ET.



At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJXs Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Companys first quarter Fiscal 2022 results, operations and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Wednesday, May 26, 2021, or at TJX.com.



About The TJX Companies, Inc.



The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 30, 2021, the end of the Companys fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,572 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,271 T.J. Maxx, 1,131 Marshalls, 821 HomeGoods, 48 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 280 Winners, 143 HomeSense, and 102 Marshalls stores in Canada; 602 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 62 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJXs press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.



Important Information at Website



Archived versions of the Companys conference calls are available in the Investors section of TJX.com after they are no longer available by telephone as are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures for applicable periods and other financial information. The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at TJX.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.

