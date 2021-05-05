US Foods to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid: 2021 Thematic Conference on May 18, 2021





US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pietro Satriano, will participate in a fireside chat and provide a general business update at the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid: 2021 Thematic Conference on Tuesday, May 18 at 3:45 p.m. EST (2:45 p.m. CST).









Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the companys website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.usfoods.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.









