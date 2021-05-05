Chiasma Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Chiasma, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CHMA





Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) to Amryt Pharma plc is fair to Chiasma shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Chiasma common stock issued and outstanding prior to the consummation of the transaction will be exchanged for 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares, each representing five Amryt ordinary shares.









Halper Sadeh encourages Chiasma shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].









The investigation concerns whether Chiasma and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Chiasma shareholders; (2) determine whether Amryt is underpaying for Chiasma; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Chiasma shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Chiasma shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.









