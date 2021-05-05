Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Subsidiary Establishes and Staffs a Massachusetts Company; New Entity Engages Two Executives, Pursues Multiple Business Opportunities for its Plastics Recycling Technology, in Eco-Conscious MA

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced its wholly owned Clean-Seas subsidiary is starting operations in Massachusetts, retaining two senior level executives both of whom have 30 years' consulting, business development and complex project management experience.

Clean-Seas, Inc. (MA) was registered March 17 in Massachusetts, which management believes to be one of the nation's most environmentally forward-thinking states. There, the Clean-Seas parent company has identified and is pursuing multiple new business opportunities for its municipal plastic-waste recycling plant technology. The Clean-Seas gasification or pyrolysis-centered plastic waste recycling processes generate clean burning fuels and electricity, solving a critical energy need and reducing the growing waste plastic and landfill crisis. The technologies are a thermochemical treatment that can be applied to any organic (carbon based) product in which material is exposed to high temperatures and then, in the absence of oxygen, goes through a chemical and physical separation into different molecules.

Clean-Seas, Inc. (MA) Initial Management Team

Clean-Seas has engaged Christopher Galazzi, who brings 30 years' experience as a business development and marketing consultant. He has provided consulting services through Zenergystics, LLC for the past 20 years which encompasses alternative energy, and municipalities to include overseeing complex internal/external and public/private partnerships to meet production deployment deadlines, budget parameters and revenue goals.

Clean-Seas has also engaged John Yonce, who brings 30 years' experience as an accomplished entrepreneurial executive, delivering results in general management, communications, product development, marketing, sales and finance. He is a principal at Snow Leopard Strategies, where he specializes in nurturing rapid-growth for early-stage start-up businesses.

Opening up a New England presence follows the Clean-Seas parent company February 23 announcement that it had appointed Erfan Ibrahim, Ph.D. as the Clean-Seas Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Ibrahim, who earned his Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from UC Berkeley, is spearheading Clean-Seas' technology R&D and will be instrumental in the technical consulting and implementation of its recycling plants in New England and elsewhere.

CEO Commentary

Commenting on the New England new business initiative Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, said, "Developing a new recycling plant from initial interest to permitting, completing and commissioning typically takes several months to a year or more and I am excited by the rapid early progress we have made in New England. Our team is already meeting regularly with municipal officials and state environmental regulators.

"Our team reports the residents and officials in New England, and particularly Massachusetts, are thought leaders in this new, ecologically conscious space and, apart from the attractive financial ROI, grasp the environmental value of solving the waste plastics problem before it gets any worse," Mr. Bates added. "Building upon our initial traction in MA, we are actively working to develop new, regional business development initiatives elsewhere in the US replicating our strong start in Massachusetts."

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision Corporation is a public company trading on the OTC Market that acquires, manages, and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information go to: www.cleanvisioncorp.com.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers "best in class" full solution's provider sourcing and deployment of the latest technologies for waste-to-energy recycling, securing feedstock and off-take agreements.

The Company expects to develop socially impactful programs, improving quality of life, and conforming to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Clean-Seas is driven by the 3P's, People, Planet and Profit. For more information, visit: http://www.clean-seas.com/

