1933 Industries Cancels One Year Extension and Amendment of Its Convertible Debentures

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a vertically-integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announces that the Company has determined not to proceed with the amendment put forth to extend the maturity date its 10% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures due September 14, 2021 to September 14, 2022. Accordingly, the Company did not enter into a supplemental indenture with Odyssey Trust Company and the indenture remains unchanged.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a vertically-integrated, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. www.1933industries.com

About Alternative Medicine Association

AMA is a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and extraction subsidiary that produces its own branded line of unique cannabis products and manufactures third-party brands. AMA's extensive menu of cannabis products include: craft cannabis flower, pre-rolls, full spectrum oils, high quality distillates, proprietary blends of terpenes, vaporizer products and boutique concentrates such as shatter, crumble, batter, sugar wax, diamonds, and live resin. With state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facilities based in Las Vegas, Nevada, AMA seeks to offer medical patients and recreational users alike a cannabis experience that's exceptional, potent, and consistent in quality. www.amanev.com

About Canna Hemp

With an extensive product line that includes topicals, creams, vapes, elixirs, capsules, lip balms and pre and post workout recovery sports products, 1933 Industries' proprietary Canna Hemp brand utilizes the power of CBD to bring natural wellness. The Company's flagship products, the Canna Hemp Relief Cream and Canna Hemp X Recovery Cream are recognized as best topicals in the market. Canna Hemp X is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance. www.cannahemp.com

