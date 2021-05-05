CAN NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Canaan Inc. – CAN

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Canaan Inc. ( CAN) between February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period).



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=canaan-inc&id=2681 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=canaan-inc&id=2681

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the JUNE 14, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- Canaan had experienced significant ongoing supply chain disruptions during the 4Q20; the introduction of Canaans next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings during the 4Q20; as a result of the foregoing, Canaans 4Q20 sales and sales revenues had declined dramatically; and as a result of the foregoing Canaan was not on track to achieve the strong financial prospects it had led the market to believe.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

tel: (800) 991-3756