Cielo Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") announces changes to its Board of Directors (the "Board"). Robin Ray, Mel Angeltvedt and Lionel Robins have resigned from their Board positions, each for personal reasons. Mr. Ray is stepping down to devote more time on his accounting practice, Mr. Angeltvedt will focus his efforts on his own business opportunities and Mr. Robins intends to devote his time to his recent appointment as the COO with Cielo.

Cielo is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ryan Jackson to the Board. Mr. Jackson, a seasoned, experienced executive, has grown and developed several businesses and is currently the majority shareholder and managing director for RAMECO Group's portfolio of companies in consulting, commercial real estate, healthcare, leasing, finance, biotech and green technology. Mr. Jackson has led or taken part in numerous successful exits and is a Certified Management Consultant and a member of the Institute of Certified Management Consultants of Alberta and is an active investor. Currently, Mr. Jackson is a director and CEO of Renewable U Energy Inc. In addition to Mr. Jackson's business ventures, he has served on numerous other boards such as chairman of the Medicine Hat Police Commission and was the Chair of Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT). He has also served as a member of the board of directors of Alberta Business Link.

Ryan Jackson commented, "I am excited and honoured to be invited to Cielo's board and believe my background and experience can add significant value to Cielo. I am proud to be part of a company focused on addressing the massive environmental waste issues currently affecting our planet and creating a solution for this problem. A win-win for us all. The world's garbage issues need to be addressed and Cielo has a brilliant green solution."

Don Allan, CEO of the Company, commented, "I would like to personally thank Robin, Mel and Lionel for their leadership on our Board and for the valuable contributions they have made during their tenure. I would also like to welcome Ryan Jackson to the Board as both Ryan and I see the huge opportunity and environmental solutions Cielo offers."

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CMC", the OTC Markets Group, on the OTCQB, under the symbol "CWSFF" and the Frankfurt Securities Exchange under the symbol WKN:C36. Cielo is a waste to renewable fuel company with a game changing technology engineered to help solve the world's garbage crisis. Cielo's technology transforms landfill garbage into renewable high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, AB. facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels.

Cielo is headquartered in Alberta, Canada with plans to build and operate green facilities across North America as well as globally.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This News Release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. CIELO is making forward looking statements related to the the changes to the Board. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The CSE, OTCQB and, WKN, have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

